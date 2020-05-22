FREE PODCAST 5/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-22-15) Mitchell & Bryant talk Kevin Owens’ early mega-push, Balor’s entrance, Cena’s promos, David Letterman, NXT Takeover, more (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 22, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant taking live calls and discussing current events in pro wrestling including the future of TNA on Destination America, David Letterman, Elimination Chamber, the state of John Cena’s promos, the potential mega-push of Kevin Owens, the Enzo Amore & Big Cass act in NXT, Finn Balor’s ring entrance, the pronunciation of Curt Hennig’s name, and more. The VIP exclusive Aftershow includes analysis of the NXT Takeover show and more.

