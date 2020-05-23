FREE PODCAST 5/23 – WKPWP – AEW Double or Nothing PPV Roundtable Preview Special: Keller & Parks & Krol discuss every match from Moxley vs. Brodie to Stadium Stampede to Cody vs. Archer (216 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, Wade is joined by current Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and PWTorch Dailycast host Greg Parks and former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist (circa early-1990s) Eric Krol to discuss AEW Double or Nothing. They walk through the entire line-up, with an early focus on the top three matches on the show, the pros and cons of each possible finish and also which match should go on last. They talk about various possibilities for match finishes on the undercard also. They also talk about the business side and whether AEW has done enough to get fans to part with $50 for an event during tough economic times with a fan-free environment.

BONUS: Then you can listen for free for the first time to the nearly two hour AEW Double or Nothing Post-PPV Roundtable from one year ago this weekend. Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin to review the AEW debut event, Double or Nothing, which took place in Las Vegas, Nev. at the MGM Garden Arena headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho with an inaugural AEW Title match slot at stake. Also, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros., Dustin Rhodes vs. Cody, the battle royal to determine the other AEW inaugural World Title shot, Bret Hart’s presentation of the AEW World Title belt (who he replaced at the last second), and much more. They discuss in-depth the booking, the announcing, the production, and match quality, and more angles on this historically important debut event.

