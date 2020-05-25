5/25 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on Charlotte vs. Nia Jax vs. Natalya for Asuka title shot, Drew McIntyre on MVP Lounge, Andrade defends U.S. Title against Crews

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 25, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-A Memorial Day video aired.

-The announcers hyped the show including the Women’s Triple Threat with Charlotte, Nia Jax, and Natalya.

-Kevin Owens came out to the ring for The KO Show. Phillips said they are fortunate to have an audience of NXT trainees who have all been tested and are all practicing safe social distancing. KO acknowledged the wrestlers at ringside, saying many of them are the future of WWE, “especially the ones wearing Kevin Owens shirts.” They cheered. He said they’re all so lucky and in for a treat because he’ll be wrestling Angel Garza later. He first, though, introduced the Triple Threat match. He introduced his guest, Asuka, to talk about the match.

(Keller’s Analysis: Having an audience of wrestlers is a welcome change, and with them being tested and truly social spacing even better than AEW wrestlers typically do so far, this shouldn’t make too many people uncomfortable and definitely add to the atmosphere. They even put up plexiglass between the ring and ramp and the area where they were standing and cheering, definitely a step further than AEW. I wish Dexter Lumis was in the crowd looking creepy and staring off into space the whole show.)

Asuka came out excitedly chanting “Becky!” KO said she’s not just The Man now, she’s also The Mom. He congratulated her for becoming the Raw Women’s Champion. She replied in Japanese and then Owens said, “Absolutely.” Funny. KO then threw to a video clip of Kairi Sane and Asuka celebrating her title win, with Kairi playing the recorder, interrupted by Jax. Asuka replied in Japanese and KO continue to act like he understood her, nodding along to her sentiments. Charlotte’s music interrupted and she walked out.

Charlotte entered the ring and said she should have been the one handed the WWE Women’s Title. She reminded Asuka that she never defeated her, so she should “manage her expectations.” Natalya then came out next. Natalya apologized to KO and his entire KO Show crew for the temper tantrum she had. Natalya said she’s been so frustrated as of late. Charlotte laughed and said sucking up to KO isn’t going to help her win. KO said she wasn’t sucking up. Charlotte said she should have simply said Natalya is irrelevant. Nia Jax came out next to heckling and boos from the audience.

Jax said she’s going to be the next Raw Women’s Champion. KO said he can see where this is going, so eh left the ring. She entered the ring and told Asuka that what she did to Kairi is just a fraction of what she’ll do to her at Backlash. KO sarcastically implored Asuka not to hit Nia in the face. As Nia nodded at KO, Asuka landed a spinning elbow at her head. “I think something was lost in translation” Joe said. All four fought, with Charlotte taking a cheap shot at Natalya. They fought at ringside. Asuka’s music played as Nax backed away up the ramp to the stage.

-Backstage, Kayla Braxton interviewed Apollo Crews about facing Andrade later. He said he is all smiles because later he’ll become the new U.S. Champion. The camera stayed on Kayla as she smiled and nodded.

-As Andrade came out, they showed the announcers (not socially spaced) sitting at ringside talking about the title match. p[c]

(1) ANDRADE (w/Zelina Vega) vs. APOLLO CREWS – U.S. Title match

They showed Angel Garza watching on a monitor backstage. Crews scored an early two count after a delayed vertical suplex. Andrade caught Crews with a back elbow for a quick near fall. Zelina stood on the ring apron and distracted Crews. Andrade charged at Crews, but Cr3ews ducked and then kicked Andrade, who knocked Vega off the ring apron. Andrade dropped down to check on her. They stayed with the action on split-screen during the break, which consisted of heel A.J. Styles smiling with a family about the high-quality family time and food they share at a fast food chain. [c]

Trainers and referees checked on Vega during most of the break. Back from the break, Andrade took over on Crews at ringside. Andrade knocked Crews backwards during a top rope battle, then double-stomped his chest as Crews was hanging backwards. They cut to Garza watching again. Braxton walked in and asked for his thoughts so far. He said watching this match is like making love to a beautiful woman. He talked about eye contact and then the passion of bodies crashing against each other, and the passion of conquering the other woman is wonderful, only to then do it all over again. The match continued on the monitor over his shoulder. Andrade scored another near fall, then kicked away at Crews’s left leg. Crews came back with a kick to the face, then a press-and-drop followed by a standing shooting star press for the three count.

WINNER: Crews to capture the U.S. Title in 9:00.

-Charly Caruso asked Crews in a post-match mid-ring interview how it feels. Crews said people close to him told him he couldn’t do it, some even laughing in his face. He said after 11 years of sacrifice, hard work, and disciple, he can finally say he won his first title in WWE. He said he never gave up and never quit on himself, and now he can stand in the ring and say to the whole world that he is the new United States Champion. He said it feels so good to say. Backstage, Andrade was throwing equipment around in a fit of rage as Crews celebrated in the ring as his music played.

-Phillips plugged a golf battle between the Street Profits and Viking Raiders.

-They showed Seth Rollins staring at a Rey Mysterio mask backstage. Saxton wondered what he could possibly have to say to a man whose life he almost ruined.

-An NXT commercial advertised Kurt Angle as special referee for the Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher match. [c]

-Backstage Seth said he is better than he has ever been, thanks to one man – Rey Mysterio. Phillips narrated a clip from Raw two weeks ago including Seth shoving Rey’s eye into the edge of the ringside steps. Seth then said he was in a dark place after Money in the Bank, but Rey presented himself to him in a time of need. “He was chosen to be sacrificed and he fulfilled his duty to the greater good so valiantly,” he said. “I can’t imagine the pain that Rey went through.” He talked about his cornea pushing back into his head and blood vessels popping,. He said it must’ve been tough for Dominic watching on TV at home, unable to do anything about it. Seth said if it turns out to be Rey’s final act as a WWE Superstar, it was a courageous one because it allowed them to move into the future. In walked Austin Theory and Murphy. He said they understand what it is like to be unestimated and underappreciated. He said their ceilings are limitless. Murphy said he needed guidance, a mentor, and a leader, and that was the Monday Night Messiah. “For that Seth, thank you,” he said. Theory said when he came to Raw, he thought he had friends, but when they abandoned him, the Monday Night Messiah found him. “And for that Seth, I thank you,” he said. Seth said this is just the beginning of a wonderful night. Seth said later they get to show the greatness he helped bring to Raw when they make examples out of Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black. They will show them what happens when you stand in the way of the Monday Night Messiah.

-Caruso interviewed Charlotte backstage. Caruso said if she wins tonight and then at Backlash, she’ll hold two women’s titles. She asked if she thought about what this means to her legacy. Charlotte she is the most consistent and prolific women’s champions in WWE history, and it doesn’t matter how many titles or how many wins. She said that’s just math. She said she raises the bar for every other woman in the division. Asuka danced into the picture and walked right in front of Charlotte and said, “Red is not your color.”

-The IIconics danced onto the stage. Phillips said that wasn’t planned and he wondered what they had in mind. [c]

-The IIconics stood in the ring as the IIconics theme song faded. Peyton Royce apologized for costing them an opportunity last week. Billie Kaye said she got so wrapped up emotionally in the moment, she slapped her, and she felt so bad. She said she doesn’t want anything to get between them and divide them. They talked about signing with WWE together and winning the tag team titles together at WrestleMania. They complained that they should still be tag team champions. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross walked out and said they’ve had every opportunity in the world and keep blowing it. When Nikki began to cross, Kaye told her she doesn’t get to talk, she instead needs to stand there and just look grateful. Nikki asked if she’s serious. Nikki said she has taken all of the steps to become champion with Alexa that Alexa also took. She said she came from Glasgow alone, whereas they they each other. She said she had to scratch and claw for everything she’s gotten. She said Lexi was there for her when people like them were making fun of her accent. She said her friendship with Lexi has resulted in them becoming champions. She said Lexi helps her focus. She said she likes to think she taught Lexi about friendsbip, and she can’t name anything more iconic than that. The IIconics attacked them. Peyton gave Nikki a spinning wheel kick. Then they double-attacked Bliss and double side-slammed Nikki. They picked up the tag team titles and held them up as their music played.

-Phillips plugged the MVP Lounge with Drew McIntyre. Then they went to MVP backstage who looked over at Lana. He asked if he could help her with something. She just stared at him and said, “We need to tlak.” MVP said, “Oh, no, we don’t.” He walked away. [c]