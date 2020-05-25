Flip Gordon signs new contract with ROH, terms of deal not disclosed (w/Radican’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH announced today that Flip Gordon has signed a new multi-year contract with ROH. Gordon has been with ROH since 2017. Gordon had previously signed a two year contract with the company in 2018 that was set to expire in 2020.

ROH continues to invest in talent despite the company seeing declining attendance in 2019 and the company not running any shows since February of this year. In ROH’s press release, Gordon mentioned that his deal is for multiple years and worth a 1 million dollars.

Radican’s Analysis: This is a great signing by ROH. Gordon has been miscast as a heel since turning in the middle of 2019, but he’s got a big upside and hopefully ROH booker Marty Scurll can turn him into a star.

ROH issued the following press release to PWTorch regarding Gordon’s new contract: