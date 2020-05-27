News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/26 – WKPWP Tuesday Wildcard: Keller & Fann New Mailbag and then Keller & Powell 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback talking Bret, Taker, Sting, Rock, Hall of Fame, Raw reaction (127 min)

May 27, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Tuesday Wildcard edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. First, a new Mailbag segment with Rich Fann talking about Charlotte’s overexposure lately, followed by a 10 Years Ago Flashback to the Tuesday Flagship from June 1, 2010 with Keller and cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss Bret Hart as G.M., Undertaker’s injury, Sting’s half-assed career, NXT, The Rock, the Hall of Fame, reaction to Raw, and more.

