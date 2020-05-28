J-Crowned an illustrated guide to the champions of Japanese pro wrestling released, details on where to purchase (w/Radican’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

J-Crowned by Matt Charlton from publisher Hybrid Shoot has been released. Charlton, whose art was featured in Egg Shells by his brother NJPW announcer Chris Charlton, puts each major champion in context with an illustration and their story. You can purchase J-Crowned on Amazon with hardcopy and digital options HERE

Right now J-Crowned is also available for free for all Kindle Unlimited subscribers.

Radican’s Analysis: I‘ve been reading J-Crowned and it serves as a wonderful introduction to the history of Japanese wrestling for English speaking fans. I’ve really enjoyed Charlton’s illustrations and the detailed context he gives behind the reign of each champion in all of Japan’s major promotions including the history of the IWGP Hvt. Title from NJPW and the GHC Hvt. Championship from NOAH. I highly recommend this book for all fans of Japanese wrestling, but it will be of particular use to fans that are just getting into the scene and want to build their knowledge base.