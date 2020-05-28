VIP AUDIO 5/28 – Radican’s Guide to the Highspots Wrestling Network (w/Fann): PWG BOLA 2018: Final Stage review, a look at the roster and where they are now, overall thoughts on the tournament, more (43 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the third episode of the new Radican’s Guide to the Highspots Wrestling Network podcast. Each episode will look at a show or group of shows that people should watch while they’re self quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Highspots Wrestling Network is a subscription service from Highspots that costs $9.99 and features a huge library of wrestling content with independent wrestling shows, shoot interviews, and documentaries. Sean Radican and a rotating series of co-hosts will be looking at the must-see content on the Highspots Wrestling Network to give people an idea of what they should watch if they’re looking for fresh wrestling content that they might not have seen in the past.

PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for the third episode of Radican’s Guide to the HighSpots Wrestling Network. This episode features an in-depth look at PWG’s BOLA 2018: Final Stage. Radican and Fann discuss the show in depth while looking at the roster for the show and comparing where they were in their careers in 2018 to now. Many of the wrestlers are under contract to AEW, WWE, ROH, and NJPW currently. The show concludes with an overall look at the tournament, which included several fantastic matches and a memorable weekend for Bandido.

