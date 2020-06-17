6/17 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Bayley & Sasha vs. Shotzi & Tegan, Imperium vs. Breezango

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WELLS’S NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 17, 2020

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, Tom Phillips

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps of last week’s big moments, which were numerous, ending with Karrion Kross’s message by proxy to Adam Cole. The show hyped the Women’s Tag Team Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship matches.

(1) BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. IMPERIUM (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) (c) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

With this as the opener, it looks like we’ll get either an angle or a surprise at the end of the next hour, where one of the two big matches usually get placed.

Breezango’s entrance was a dance remix mockery of Imperium’s entrance. Fandango was “Fabio” and Breeze was “Marsupial,” according to their tracksuits. Beth said Imperium just got a big upgrade.

Marcel went hard at Breeze in response to the disrespect. Mudhole stomp in the heel corner. Snap mare and a back kick by Marcel. Face lock, but Breeze hit a jawbreaker to get out. Blind tag by Aichner, who hit an arm drag and yanked back Breeze by the hair as the ref counted. Breeze tried to arm drag out but Aichner rolled through. Breeze punched his way out and a clothesline at the ropes took both from the ring. Barthel went over to interfere and succeeded as the ref got hung up with Fandango. Imperium hit a tandem move on Breeze to smash him into the plexiglass. Back in and Aichner covered for two.

Hard Irish whip in the heel corner. Barthel tagged in and kept up the beating in the corner. The ref backed up Barthel, who taunted to boos. Barthel worked a headlock with one arm trapped, but Tyler elbowed Barthel. Barthel dropped an elbow on Breeze’s back, but Breeze dumped Barthel to make the tag as the heels did the same. Fandango hit an elbow from the top on Aichner and took out both heels and fired up. Tornado DDT on Aichner, using Barthel as the rope. Tope con giro by Fandango laid out both heels heading into commercial.

Breeze hit a suplex and floated over for two as the show returned. To the corner, heels tagged and Aichner hit a brainbuster for two as Fandango made the save. Barthel tagged back in and took a shot to Breeze’s kidney. Barthel jawed down at a grounded Breeze but Breeze stood up and hit a quick step-up enzuigiri. Fandango made the tag and hit a springboard elbow as Breeze held him. He covered for two as Aichner broke it up using Breeze. Fandango and Barthel both sold, but Barthel hit a kick and tagged. All four got involved and Breezango hit superkicks on both of Imperium. Fandango hit Last Dance from the top but Barthel broke it up again. Breeze and Barthel got dumped as just those legal remained.

Indus Sher hit ringside with Malcolm Bivens and went at those on the outside, but Lorcan and Burch made the save and brawled with Indus Sher. Fandango rolled up Barthel in the ring, but Aichner, who was actually legal, hit a DDT to finish. Lorcan and Burch got the drop on Indus Sher so they were in the ring helping Breezango to their feet as Indus Sher sold outside the ring. The four babyfaces yelled out at the heels. Indus Sher wanted to take on all four of those in the ring, but Bivens held them off and yelled “Another day, another time!”

WINNERS: Imperium at 12:22.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good old tag team heat here, leading to another segment stressing that the tag scene is largely improved in recent time. There are a wealth of options here leading to what I assume will be an eventual four-way)

-Tom Phillips asked Velveteen Dream, who was backstage, about the fact that he had no title matches as long as Cole was champion. Dream started to speak as Dexter Lumis popped up behind his couch and quietly placed one of his sketches on the couch. Moments later, Dream noticed it. It was Dream and Lumis holding tag team championships. Dream said there was a misunderstanding. Lumis helped out Dream one week and Dream returned the favor, but he stressed that the Dream is a solo act.

-Outside, Damian Priest arrived ahead of his match with Killian Dain tonight. Off in the background, Cameron Grimes lurked. Looks like the Priest face turn is in our faces this week.

-Sonic presented “NXT’s greatest hits of the summer.” The finish of Adam Cole’s defense against Johnny Gargano in that goofy weapon cage was shown.

(2) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. KILLIAN DAIN

Mauro said Triple H called Priest’s match with Finn Balor at In Your House a “star-making performance,” which very well could be true. Dain showed up second for the rare televised match, as NXT has had little for him since the first couple of months after his reboot.

The two circled a bit and hit a collar and elbow. They traded momentum. Rope run and a Dain block couldn’t take down Priest, who mocked him. Priest tweaked his back (kayfabe, I think) after a leapfrog and Mauro called out Priest’s back issues after his match at In Your House. Priest hit the apron and hit a roundhouse kick on Dain, but Dain clubbed Priest as he attempted to get in, and hit a guillotine legdrop from the second rope to bring him back in. Dain leaned down on Priest’s back and clubbed his sides, then hit a chinlock. Priest got up and elbowed out. Dain hit an elbow and Priest returned fire. Belly to back suplex by Dain. Another. He put him up for a third but slammed him forward instead and covered for two.

Dain wanted another belly to back, but Priest shifted to slam down on Dain. The crowd fired up for Priest. This isn’t the usual gradual face turn, I guess. Priest took down Dain with a big right and fired up. Irish whip, reversal and Priest hit a flying forearm from the second turnbuckle for two. Priest sold the back again as he got up. Big back elbow by Priest in the corner. Running elbow. Dain caught Priest with a cross-body on a third attempt and covered for two.

Dain put up Priest in the electric chair, but Priest rolled through for two. Priest hit The Reckoning to finish.

WINNER: Damian Priest at 5:40.

(Wells’s Analysis: With the injury angle, on top of the looming threat of Cameron Grimes, it seemed like Dain might pick up the rare win to get a mini-feud going with Priest before he moves on to Grimes and more. Instead, it was a straightforward near-squash. I look forward to seeing what Priest does in NXT as a face. As for Dain? See you in six weeks, I guess)

-A teaser for Santos Escobar and his faction appearing later aired. The three ripped off their masks in the skyway where Fantasma’s first hype vignettes were shot.

(3) XIA LI vs. ALIYAH

Mauro dug deep in the reference bin, calling Xia spicy, then saying “What she wants, what she really really wants” is to be the first Chinese-born champion in WWE. Aliyah was introduced second. She dragged up a drunken Robert Stone (complete with bottle in a bag) to ringside.

Thesz press by Aliyah. Ground and pound, but Li got up and backed Aliyah to a corner. She set up Aliyah on the top buckle and threw a huge chop. On the ground, Aliyah hit a Northern Lights suplex for two. The two exchanged shots on their knees, and when they hit their feet, Li hit a step-up enzuigiri. Li took out Aliyah with a few kicks and then ran the ropes and hit a big thrustkick. Stone had drunkenly reached the apron and Li put her attention on him. Stone “projectile vomited,” which distracted Li, and Aliyah rolled her up for two. Li kicked out for some reason – lack of attention? – and Aliyah leaned in again and this time got the three.

WINNER: Aliyah at 1:45.

(Wells’s Analysis: This isn’t your father’s NXT. So Stone finally has a charge, but Aliyah pretty much drove the story, which raises the question of who needs whom, which I suppose is the point. This is about to get a little better or a lot worse. Li’s kickout at the end was baffling)

-Up next, in case you didn’t think that was strange enough, it’s “Undisputed Therapy” as Roderick Strong lays on the couch while his Undisputed Era brothers try to get Dexter Lumis out of his head.

-Timothy Thatcher held his brutality seminar, as it was framed last week. He showed off the possibilities of a Fujiwara armbar, destroying a mostly-unseen PC guy as he squealed. He showed another submission move and said soon, the real work begins. He called it “Thatch as Thatch Can” style.

-Earlier today, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole were in a limo, trying to figure out what to do about Roddy. When Roddy joined them, the two tried to throw a big chant and cheer at him, but he wasn’t having it. Cole said the old Roddy was going to come back, and it would be okay. Cole screamed at the limo driver to go.

They took Strong to his house and put him on a couch, and said “this doctor we got you is great.” The “doctor” lowered a book and it was Kyle O’Reilly dressed as a stuffy psychologist, talking in a nasal drone. He offered some Rorshach tests and Roddy kept seeing Dexter Lumis and the truck he used to abduct Roddy. Kyle, still in goofy character, said Roddy had to face his fears…and face the trunk. Roddy fought it at first but the group talked him into it, and Fish and Cole took him outside. Roddy started walking into the trunk, then backed off and bolted down the street. Cole said “Besides that, I think it went pretty good” to Fish.

Outside, presently, McKenzie Mitchell caught up with Cole, who was droning on about his greatness. Keith Lee barged in and said “It’s not gonna be Kross who takes that championship from you…it’s gonna be me.” Lee grabbed the nearby hourglass and smashed it on the ground. Cole stormed away. “Tick tock,” Lee said with a smile.

(Wells’s Analysis: The last 15-20 minutes are just barely recognizable as NXT. Some of the comedy is landing and some isn’t, but it’s most definitely all on the absurd side of things. It all led up to Keith Lee muddying up the championship picture in an interesting way. The road to the next championship match is going to go through a good many twists)

[HOUR TWO]

-Adam Cole went to the ring and grabbed the mic. For 381 days, everyone has failed to take his title. He said it’s mind-numbing that people think they can just throw their names in the hat. He said “for example, look at Killian Kross” before correcting himself. He said Karrion Kross has a long way to go before he earns a match with Cole. Cole said Keith Lee has his eyes on the NXT Championship, but Cole has HIS eye on the North American Championship. He said he was the first, and after he wins both championships, you can call him “Champ-Champ, BayBay.”

Keith Lee’s music played to bring him down the ramp. Before he could speak, Johnny Gargano hit the ramp as well. He said he cares about results, and last week, he pinned Keith Lee 1-2-3. He said he’s coming after the North American Championship, but why stop there? He said he and Candice would make history as being the first married couple to hold the two championships at once, and then he’d be Johnny Champ-Champ. Lee asked Johnny how Candice was doing. He said last week he showed more concern for Candice than Johnny did, and when he lifted her up last week, she whispered “Thanks, Mr. Limitless. That’s the most action I’ve had in a year.”

Finn Balor’s music played. He said if they were done being marks for themselves, now they can be marks for him. Johnny said he was first, and Finn said he doesn’t wait in lines – he cuts right to the front. He said he’ll take the NXT North American Championship, but after that, he’ll go after Adam Cole. He said wherever Finn goes, he’s the king for a little while, but Cole shows up and passes him by.

William Regal appeared on the big screen and made an edict. Next week, it’s Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor for the North American Championship next week, and the winner faces Adam Cole on July 8th and the winner takes all.

(Wells’s Analysis: Unsurprisingly, NXT is loading the July 8th show to counteract AEW’s Fyter Fest, airing on TV on two successive Wednesdays. Strong storytelling to get where they’re going. Karrion Kross is conspicuous by his absence, but he’ll likely be a factor in the championship match on July 8th, unless a rematch with Tommaso Ciampa is in order. I also approve of keeping Kross away from this multi-man context for a while)

-McKenzie Mitchell wanted a word with Keith Lee backstage about what just happened, but before he could provide one, Candice LeRae popped into view and said “How dare you” as she went at Lee verbally. Mia Yim appeared behind her and the women put the fists to one another.

(4) KAYDEN CARTER (w/Kacy Catanzaro) vs. DAKOTA KAI (w/Raquel Gonzalez)

Carter took down Kai and hit a cross-body. She threw some fists and rolled up Kai for two. Springboard basement dropkick by Carter, and Kai bailed. Carter went out after her but Raquel Gonzalez got in the way. A quick distraction allowed a scorpion kick by Kai for two. Shot exchange in the middle of the ring. A couple of axhandles by Carter, followed by a dropkick, and Carter fired up. Wheelbarrow and a back kick by Carter for two. Irish whip, reverse, and Kai walked into a knee and a draping DDT. Raquel got involved and Kacy jumped at her, but Raquel caught her. In the ring, Kai locked on her submission to finish.

WINNER: Dakota Kai at 2:42.

(Wells’s Analysis: Being mired in this feud, even on the winning end, seems like a downgrade for Kai and Raquel, unless they’re being positioned as eventual challengers for the tag team championships)

-Outside, a camera on the ground showed the broken hourglass. Scarlett’s trademark boots popped into frame and she ran her hands through the sand. Karrion Kross showed up as well, but no words were spoken.

-Mercedes Martinez is returning soon. Sweet.

(5) BRONSON REED vs. LEON RUFF

Ruff got an introduction and everything. He was comically and infectiously fired up.

Big block by Reed to open. Senton. Reed went up top and hit a frog splash.

WINNER: Bronson Reed at 0:24.

After the match, Reed said he wasn’t one to forget. Next week, he’s calling Karrion Kross out. Reed picked up Ruff like a sack of potatoes to help him to the back.

(Wells’s Analysis: A quick win for Reed to heat him up a little before he gets flattened by Kross next week. I liked the touch of Reed carrying the likable enhancement talent out. I really like Ruff, but I admit I have no idea what WWE can do with him, as he’s a likable guy who’s Drake Maverick’s size, but Drake Maverick is already filling the role of a likable guy who’s Drake Maverick’s size)

-Outside, Damian Priest was yelling angrily as he saw his tires had been slashed. Cameron Grimes drove by and asked if Priest wanted him to call an Uber. He laughed and sped off.

-Santos Escobar hit the top of the ramp and raised an arm. His cronies, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde, flanked him. As I predicted and hoped, his bland rock theme is gone in favor of something still a little on the generic side, but much more foreboding and interesting.

Escobar said when a luchador wears a mask, that’s all the world sees. For twenty years, that was him. He knew on this worldwide stage, El Hijo del Fantasma would come to an end. He said he would make Mendoza and Wilde leaders, because he was a leader of leaders. Together, they would leave a legacy.

Drake Maverick interrupted. “Congratulations. You fooled me. They say I’ve got more guts than brains. You know what? They’re right.” Maverick stormed at Escobar and was, of course, destroyed by the three in short order. They battled over a barricade. Escobar took a monitor to Drake’s back, then hit a Phantom Driver off of a platform through a table. Wilde produced Escobar’s belt so he could hold it high as the three stood above a broken Drake.

(Wells’s Analysis: Santos Escobar’s name is eye-rollingly on the nose, but the act is strong and he’s so comfortable on the mic in this role. The Cruiserweight division is in a really good place)

-Up next, the women’s tag team championship match!

(6) SHOTZI BLACKHEART & TEGAN NOX vs. BAYLEY & SASHA BANKS (c) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Waaaaay back when these championships were established, Bayley and Sasha were the first champions and a defense on NXT vs. Aliyah and Vanessa Borne was teased (heavily) but it never materialized. For months the rule that any two women on any brand was forgotten as it relates to NXT, so it’s fun to see them finally show up in a match here.

Champs entered second. Bayley yelled out “you’re welcome for your jobs” at the crew around ringside. I suppose it’s handy that there was no crowd here, as Bayley and Sasha would get a huge pop in front of the NXT faithful. The ring announcer handled formal introductions.

Sasha and Nox started the match. Sasha took down Nox with a wristlock and the two exchanged holds. Sasha backed Tegan to a corner and gave a clean break, but posed. She took down Nox with her hair and rolled her up for two. Backslide by Nox for two. Shotzi tagged in and hit an Oklahoma Roll for two. Sasha backed up to her corner and tagged.

Bayley ducked a shot and jawed at Shotzi. Bayley hit some kicks but Shotzi returned the favor. Small package by Shotzi got two. To the corner, Shotzi rolled up Bayley but she rolled through and dropped a knee. Bayley howled as the show went to its last commercial.

Bayley was holding Tegan in place with a chinlock. She put a knee between Tegan’s shoulder blades, then drove her into the corner a few times. Nox fought back with a double ax-handle and a headlock. Both landed near their corners and made the tag. Shotzi cleaned house. Bulldog ride by Shotzi to Sasha. Knee, discus forearm, question mark kick by Shotzi. Belly to back got two. Sasha went to the apron and Shotzi missed a wrecking ball dropkick. From the apron, Sasha hit a Meteora. Back in and Sasha covered for two.

Heels tagged again. Bayley tried to use Sasha as a weapon but Shotzi moved and Sasha went hard to the heel corner. Shotzi took down Bayley in the face corner and tagged. The faces hit stereo cannonballs in opposite corners. Nox hit a chokeslam on Sasha to the outside, right on top of Bayley. Shotzi went to the top and hit a cross-body on both champs. She howled.

Back in, Shotzi covered but Banks used Nox to break up the cover. All four sold on the mat. Sasha and Nox became legal and they exchanged shots. Nox got the better of Sasha. Electric chair, tag, and Shotzi hit a missile dropkick from the top. Rolling crucifix by Sasha got two. Sasha tried to put on the Banks Statement but Shotzi blocked it and put on Cattle Mutilation. Bayley brought a chair to the ring and distracted Nox with it. As the ref handled Nox and the chair, Bayley moved Sasha in position to put on the Banks Statement for the tap from Shotzi. Phillips said now the champs look forward to their match with the Iiconics. The champs posed and jawed at the PC fans for what looked like the final moments of the show, but Io Shirai popped into frame and laid waste to both. Double knees for everyone. Io held up her own belt and yelled out at Bayley and Sasha, who grabbed their trio of belts and started up the ramp. They lingered on the women and then transitioned to next week’s matches: Bronson Reed vs. Karrion Kross, Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes, and Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor.

WINNERS: Bayley and Sasha Banks at 11:37.

(Wells’s Analysis: There wasn’t a lot of doubt about who would walk away with the championships, but it was a strong match all the same, worthy of the main event spot after what I thought was a disappointing tag team triple threat for the women at Backlash. This could be seen as a bit of a stunt visit by the champs, but the precedent states that the Women’s Tag Team Championships can go anywhere, so there’s a good reason and it doesn’t feel shoehorned on. What did feel a little shoehorned was the appearance of Io Shirai. I’m always glad to see her, but with no clear reason for her to face off with Sasha and Bayley, it just came off as a handy excuse to fade out on an NXT star rather than main roster stars)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This show continues to dip into some new territories, using goofy comedy a lot more than usual, and presenting way fewer in-ring minutes than usual (this week featured about 35, with about 8 of those during commercials during the opening and closing matches). If you go mining for gold, though, there’s much to be found, as the build for the stacked main event scene matches has been strong and Karrion Kross continues to hang over the proceedings. Santos Escobar is already elevating the Cruiserweight championship and there can be no doubt it ended up in the right place.

So, then we’ve got stereotypical old movie homeless drunk Robert Stone, Kyle O’Reilly playing a snobbish psychologist while Roderick Strong apparently doesn’t notice it’s Kyle, and the just-at-the-edges-of-satire “Thatch as Thatch Can,” which does have great potential depending on where it goes. This show could get real weird in a rush, and the way creative has been shaken up all over the company, I’ll be white-knuckling it for a while.

Follow me all over social media @spookymilk and tune into PWT Talks NXT live tonight, or tomorrow after it’s posted. Cheers.