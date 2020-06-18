FREE PODCAST 6/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel: Cody heel turn hints, Starks debut, Orange Cassidy’s rise, Jericho & Guevara’s future, Dark Order, Tag Division, live callers, mailbag (134 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com with live callers and emails to talk AEW Dynamite right after the show ended. Topics include Cody vs. the debuting Ricky Starks for TNT Title, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara’s future, the rise of Orange Cassidy, Dark Order and Brodie Lee’s storyline, the new women on Dynamite, the deep Tag Division and the latest with FTR, is AEW booking superior to WWE right now, and more with live callers and emails.

