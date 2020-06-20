FANN’S 6/20 Game Changer Wrestling’s “The Wrld on GCW Part 2” REPORT: scramble match, Deppen vs. Mercer, Dickinson vs. Manders, Gage vs. Webb main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FANN’S Game Changer Wrestling’s “The Wrld on GCW Part 2” REPORT

June 20, 2020

Indianapolis, IN

Celebration Plaza Amphitheater

AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV

Announcers: Dave Prazak & Kevin Gill

The show started with Danny Havoc and Adam Bueller tributes on the screen and a ten bell salute.

(1) Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Zayne

Both wrestlers started hot and went outside with Zayne successful in using a Canadian Destroyer on the grass. Zayne then followed up with a shooting star press that appeared to be meant to be countered into a cutter, but Lloyd wasn’t close enough. Lloyd in ring tried to counter a move into a package piledriver, but Zayne avoided via a flip.

During this segment, Prazak and Gill had solid zingers regarding the fans being here and paying and having their own seats.

Lloyd countered a Zayne rush in into a Canadian Destroyer of his own, then attempted a One-Winged Angel for a 2 count. Lloyd put Zayne in the corner for forearm shots and before he could continue, Zayne countered into a jumping hurricanrana. Zayne then nailed a shooting star knee drop.

Zayne got the win with a Taco Driver in the middle of the ring.

WINNERS: Alex Zayne in 8:57 by pinfall (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: This match kicked off the show with some quality GCW crazy – see the Canadian Destroyer on the grass – and the energy you needed to get the crowd into the show. Zayne and Lloyd brought their A-game and I was impressed with the crispness post-layoff.)

After the match, GCW crew came in to clean and disinfect the ring prior to the next match.

(2) Tony Deppen vs. Shane Mercer

Prior to the bell, Tony Deppen tried to jump Mercer, who no-sold it to the shock of Deppen. A slap to Mercer’s face had the same effect, which then forced Deppen to try an Irish whip / roll up combo, which all failed with the power of Mercer. After an exchange, Deppen got Mercer outside, and did a suicide dive through the middle rope and into the retreated fans.

Deppen and Mercer then began to brawl in the crowd, ultimately wound up near the river walk. Both men exchanged attempts to throw each other in, which led to a “we want water” chant from the assembled fans. Mercer then placed Deppen onto a chair and chopped him onto the grass, and then brought Deppen into the ring. After an attempt of a superplex, both men went back out into the crowd, where Shane Mercer grabbed Logan Stunt, slapped him around and threw him into the river to the cheer of the crowd.

Mercer then returned to the ring and a refreshed Deppen greeted the bigger man with a knee to the head. Deppen then hit another knee to the hit on a downed Mercer, who shrugged them off with a clothesline to Deppen for a two count. Mercer lifted Deppen in a military press into a tombstone driver for a 2.9 count. An attempt at a super powerbomb was countered by Deppen into a variant of Cheeky Nando’s with a knee instead of a kick, and another running knee to Mercer’s head was enough for the three count.

WINNERS: Tony Deppen in 13:04 by pinfall (***)

(Fann’s Analysis:Deppen and Mercer had a wild match – and the crowd brawling in the current environment was a little crazy. Mercer had Deppen dead to rights for a good bit of the match but the flurry at the end was so devastating it just brought the match to an end.)

(3) KTB vs. AJ Gray

AJ Gray and KTB opened the match with a handshake, but the pleasantries turned into right hooks after a standing switch. KTB hit a rolling shoulder butt to the stomach of Gray for a near-fall. Back on their feet, the two men exchanged some shots until Gray hit a ridiculous uranage, and signaled he would hit a moonsault. Before Gray could land, however, KTB moved out of the way, and hit Gray with a back body drop/splash combo for a two count. Both men hit punches and forearms from a kneeling position back to their feet, and KTB went for a pinfall after a strike, which then transitioned into a crossface onto Gray. Gray grabbed the bottom rope for a rope break, and KTB thought the match was his, but AJ Gray hit a vicious lariat and followed with a top rope leg drop for a 2.9.

Gray left the ring and grabbed the first door of the show from under the ring. Gray set it up into a corner of the ring, but before he could put KTB through it, KTB countered into a slam and a lionsault for a near fall. KTB climbed the top rope to attempt another move, but AJ Gray countered into a superplex from the top, and followed up with a second suplex through the door for the win.

WINNER: AJ Gray in 8:26 by pinfall (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Gray, despite a horrible car accident earlier in the day, made this match and you could see he wanted to put on a show. He and KTB worked really well together, and the long term quest to get back his GCW title is on firm ground with this win. Solid match.)

(4) Tre Lamar vs. Lee Moriarty

Both men entered with Black Lives Matter shirts. The match started with both men showing their technical savvy, countering holds and locks and smiling at one another to the cheers and applause of the audience. After a rope exchange, Lamar tried a monkey flip, but Moriarty rolled and tried a prawn hold for a quick pin attempt to the shock of Lamar.

Back on their feet, Lamar ate a boot to the head near the apron, and before Moriarty could press his advantage Lamar kicked him in the head for a near fall. A hammerlock ddt by Moriarty could only get a 2 count. A lock attempt by Moriarty was countered by Lamar with a twist and shout / falcon arrow back to back combo for a near fall. Fans began to clap and fire both athletes up, and both men hit punches and kicks at the same time – and finished with both men downed after a Lamar Pele kick. Moriarty countered a roll through with a second rope rebound ddt followed by an elevated ddt for the win.

WINNER: Lee Moriarty in 8:05 by pinfall (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Great debut for both men, as Lamar and Moriarty not only had a good match, but had the crowd engaged in a technical match that built to a really good finish. The innovation both men showed wasn’t in unnecessary spots – but rather in reimagined spots that seemed logical in their moveset and the match itself. The ‘please come back’ chants seem like they will be heard.)

(5) Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. 44OH! (Atticus Cogar & Rickey Shane Page)

Warner hopped out of the ring to grab some chairs, doors and other weaponry and place them into the ring prior to the start of the match, which were then promptly removed by Page and Cogar. After some delays from Page, the match started with Cogar & Justice. For every failed attempt of Cogar to get offense on Justice, Justice would sit on the rope to dare Page to enter the ring, to no avail. Justice & Warner then made a few quick tags and tandem moves onto Cogar, until Page pulled Cogar out of the ring. Justice followed with a dive, but Page ran out of the way, so Cogar again was the only member of his team to feel the pain. Page then entered the ring against Warner, throwing the old school star across the ring with a suplex.

Due to some referee malfeasance, Page & Cogar took advantage with quasi-legal tags and taunts, until Justice left the ring and put a door into a ring corner. Before Justice could put Cogar through it however, Page snuck back into the ring to pull Cogar off of Justice’s shoulder and threw the door out of the ring to the boos of the crowd.

Mancer was tagged in, but the ref didn’t see it, so put the Southern Psych back on the apron and demanded that Justice stay in the ring. Mance was beside himself, but acquiesced eventually. Page preened and eventually ate a Justice slam, and when Mancer was finally tagged in, he was a house of fire – and nailed a second rope Dusty elbow onto Page and a huge chokeslam on Cogar. Warner put the knee pad up, then down and hit Page with his knee strike, but Page rolled out of the ring. Justice tagged in however and the face tag team hit avalanche splashes onto both Page & Cogar. Justice then ascended the top rope and jumped outside onto Page/Cogar on the grass, after Warner set them up. Justice went to the top rope, but Page chucked a chair to the head of Justice and felled the big man. With Justice & Warner down, Page then grabbed the door and placed it in the ring. Mance reversed the slam attempt into the door, but when Page moved the table to avoid Wanrer, Justice flew from the top onto Page and the door. However, the door didn’t break and Justice did it a second time to do so.

Mancer and Justice nailed 3-D, but couldn’t get a pinfall because Page pulled the ref out of the ring – and Cogar slammed Justice’s head onto the remaining door piece and got the pin – despite Justice’s foot being on the rope.

WINNERS: Atticus Cogar in 15:47 by pinfall (**1/2)

(Fann’s Analysis: Justice & Mancer tried their best to keep the dirty dealing Page & Cogar at bay, but in the end got hustled for the loss. Solid brawling as always from the four men, with Page doing a great job of being GCW’s scumbag heel champ that everyone wants and can never quite get a piece of. Cogar as stooge/stunt double was really good as well. Going forward will be interesting to see if a rematch is held because of the foot on the rope.)

INTERMISSION

(6) Benjamin Carter vs. Gringo Loco vs. Cole Radrick vs. Zachary Wentz vs. JJ Garrett vs. Calvin Tankman – “Summer Spicy Scramble”

Everyone jumped Calvin Tankman at the bell, and finished with a 5 man superkick that dropped the big man to the outside. Cole Radrick then took most of the other opponents down with some nifty suplexes until JJ Garrett hit a nice floating dive into a headlock.

Chaos began to ensue as you’d expect in a 6-way match, as each wrestler attempted a dive to the outside onto the remaining folks, with Gringo Loco hitting a dive, then attempted a second but was instead hit with a Spanish fly. Carter then flew into the crowd outside to the cheers of the crowd. Wentz and Tankman were the first back in the ring, and after an exchange, Tankman chucked Wentz over his head into the crowd of wrestlers. Tankman then considered a dive, but was grabbed by the remaining opponents before he could attempt to kill them with an aerial assault. Carter then hit a shooting star senton, but before a cover could be had, Tankman rolled out of the ring. Carter then was caught mid-air by Gringo Loco and planted with a tombstone for a near fall. Before Loco could get the pin however, Zachary Wentz hit a springboard cutter for a near fall.

At this point, Calvin Tankman decided to turn Ben Carter into a weapon and swing him into the remaining opponents. Tankman then dove out of the ring onto the opposition and hit a standing shooting star press(!!) for the win.

Winner: Calvin Tankman in 11:39 via pinfall (**)

(Fann’s Analysis: This was a frenetic match that was hard at times to follow, but the story of the match was Calvin Tankman and Benjamin Carter. Both men were great in their roles as base and flyer, and Tankman finishing the match with a shooting star press was a spectacular sight to see. The six man scramble is a staple of an indy show – but this was a great way to debut a big man that can move without him being the one doing all of the crazy spots.)

(7) 1 Called Manders vs. Chris Dickinson

Manders charged into the Dirty Daddy at the bell and the #hossfight was on. Both men rained some punches, kicks and Manders had a clothesline locked in before Dickinson countered into a float over into a half nelson suplex.

Slaps and body attacks became the language of violence as both men played the power game. Manders took advantage and his powerslam on Dickinson got a near fall. Afterwards, Manders went to a three point stance and hit his lariat, but Dickinson got up. Manders hit another however, and then went for a gutwrench – but Dickinson hit a dragonscrew legwhip and a knee attack. Both men down, the ref began to count them out. Manders made it to his feet as Dickinson smiled. Manders tried to get to the top rope after escaping a corner rush, but Dickinson hit a top rope dragonscrew and a DVD for a near fall. Dickinson hit a missile dropkick, but Manders no-sold and hit a crushing lariat. Dickinson was near the ropes however, and put his foot on to stop the count. Dickinson then tried a kick to Manders’ head but the Cornbelt Cowboy ducked and hit a German suplex for 2.9 count.

Dickinson slipped a sleeper onto Manders, who countered with a backdrop suplex, but couldn’t get the pin. Dickinson then hit a backdrop suplex of his own and both men staggered around the ring. The pair made it to their feet and exchanged knife edge chops and forearms in a Royal Road flashback. Manders tried another lariat, but Dickinson kicked Manders in the chest and followed with a set of kicks to Manders’ leg/quad. Dirty Daddy then slapped on a figure four to get the Cowboy to tap out.

Winners: Chris Dickinson in 10:36 via submission (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Manders had a great 2019 and early 2020, so to see him back in GCW was great. This was a great 90s All Japan style match, with both men trying to dominate the other with pure fighting spirit. The end match sequence leading to the figure four was old school and a neat separation from some of the other matches on the card. Look forward to seeing more of Manders and of course the Dirty Daddy.)

(8) “Hot Fire” Myron Reed vs. “All Heart” Blake Christian

Reed and Christian stretched the boundaries of how fast a human can operate in a ring. After the first exchange, Christian was dropped on the mat and Reed took a moment to collect his breath – an illustration of the intensity the reversals and counter-reversals took on both men.

After a Christian top rope dive was stopped by Reed, Hot Fire chucked his opponent out of the ring and then followed with a dive that took him mid social distanced second row, then followed with a flip over the top rope into a cutter on the outside which led to a “holy sh-t” chant by the crowd. Reed kipped up and the crowd was in awe. This spot has to be seen to be believed.

Christian worked his way back into the ring, but looked to be on fumes – kicking out at two, but looking like the worse for wear in the match. Reed then drop kicked Christian in the back of the head on the mat, flipped up, then did it again. After an Irish whip, Christian hit a springboard cutter on Reed for a 2 count. Both Prazak and Gill noted that few wrestlers had to worry about not only the spring of the rope but the application of anti-bacterial soap to the ropes as well.

Reed hit a springboard cutter, then an elevated inverted ddt for a pin attempt. Christian countered a corner move attempt into a Liger bomb middle of the ring for a late 2 count. Both men were down, then both collided mid ring on cross body blocks, then both got up and kicked each other in the head, which led to both falling to the mat. The ref got to 7 before the men got up to their feet. Christian kicked Reed in the chest and out of the ring. Christian’s first dive attempt was ducked, but he landed on his feet, got Reed turned around and hit a somersault GTR outside. Christian then draped Reed over the top rope and hit a 450 in the spot for a near win.

Reed started to get the advantage and with Christian outside of the ring, took off his vest and cleared the corner as he dove over it to land outside onto Christian. Back into the ring, Reed hit another move for a near fall. The fans went nuts as Reed flew in the air.

The finish came as both men went to the ropes at the same time, with Christian rolling into a Dragon sleeper variant. Reed reversed into a pinfall, which Christian rolled into his own pinning predicament for the win.

Winner: Blake Christian in 19:12 via pinfall (****)

(Fann’s Analysis: Reed’s work in MLW and the indies speaks for itself, but this match was great. Both men flew in and around the ring and nothing felt overdone. They wanted to blow the crowd away and that they did, particularly the GTR and the cutter mid-match. Christian looked great both being underneath and as he mounted his comeback. Hope to see more of Reed in GCW because it’s clear he’s a star. Watch this match and be amazed.)

(9) EFFY vs. Allie Kat

Interspecies semi main event kicked off with EFFY & Allie having a hilarious chat mid ring as fans chanted for both wrestlers. Allie Kat attempted to force EFFY to rub her belly to his consternation. EFFY attempted to bounce off the ropes . EFFY grabbed the mic and declared his pride that the semi main event featured two LGBTQIA+ wrestlers and that “I’m old gay” which the fans began to chant. EFFY then said “happy Pride” and that Allie Kat would be the person he put through the closet door they’re breaking. EFFY then slammed Allie Kat and grabbed a door from under the ring, but Allie recovered and drop kicked the door into EFFY. Allie Kat then yelled “do you want to wrestle!?” and hit a series of hip attacks as well as a cannonball in the corner on EFFY for a near fall. EFFY rolled through a pin and hit a knee to the head of Allie Kat for a near fall.

Allie Kat grabbed her shirt and put it back on, due to perhaps a gear malfunction situation and EFFY countered claw attempts with eye rakes. Both wrestlers traded back fists, then EFFY nailed Allie Kat with a back rake. Allie Kat then returned fire with a chest rake and then grabbed the door EFFY left outside of the ring. Allie Kat placed the door in the corner of the ring, and both fought to not get put through the door. A countered Irish whip ended with Allie Kat hitting a Liger bomb and both laid stunned. The pair sat up and slapped each other with the crowd chanting “old gay” for EFFY and “new gay” for Allie Kat in battle chants. Allie got the advantage, then picked up some chairs and laid the table between the pair of chairs to set up a move off the top rope. EFFY flipped the table over and moved the table a bit further, and hit Allie Kat with a frankensteiner from the top rope through the table, with Kevin Gill citing Allie Kat’s error as a “new gay mistake”. Allie Kat kicked out at 2.9 and the fans went nuts. EFFY hit a DVD and floated into a dragon sleeper, but Allie Kat kneed her way out of it, and spiked EFFY on the second attempt with a butterfly clutch DDT for the win.

The announcer made a Howard Finkle-esque “winner AND NEW GAY” announcement for Allie Kat.

Winner: Allie Kat in 13:12 via pinfall (**1/2)

(Fann’s Analysis: This was a funny match that only served to welcome Allie Kat to the LGBTQIA+ wrestling community from EFFY and also have two GCW favorites give a great showing to the crowd. A little too much talking mid-match for me, but I think the match was good and overall I liked it. The battle chants alone were worth it!)

(10) Nick Gage vs. Spider Nate Webb

Main event had to be paused, as after Nick Gage’s socially distanced (for a few moments at least) entrance a fan collapsed from the heat. With fans crowding around it was requested that people give space and then the show cut to the intermission commercials until the fan could be tended to.

When we returned, Nate Webb headed toward the ring to ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ and MDK jumped him and put Webb through a door, then returned to the ring to be announced with his full proper intro. Gage then began to beat Webb out and about the park area. Webb got away for a bit, then grabbed a beer and swigged a little, and spat the rest into Gage’s face. That was not smart, as Gage then went wild on Webb, then had a fan hold up a chair as he threw Webb into it.

Finally in the ring, Gage hit a ddt and a spinebuster, screaming “I love this sh-t” to the crowd’s joy. Gage then broke the remainder of the door he put Webb through, and facewashed Webb with the piece of door. Fans chanted “one more time” as Webb slumped in the corner – and Gage obliged. Gage went for a pin and only got a 2 count. Gage set up another door, but Webb hit a sunset bomb through it onto Gage to finally get a little offense in. Kevin Gill said at this point Sean Radican would be retweeting a gif of the move, which can be confirmed to happen.

Webb set up a chair for a top rope move onto it, but Gage reversed into a second rope ddt onto the chair with the sickening thud for the win.

Post match, Gage showed love to the fans for holding him down when he was in prison, and then Nate Webb for holding it down for 20 years.

Winner: Nick Gage in 9:37 via pinfall (***)

(Fann’s Analysis: Nick Gage and Nate Webb – you’re going to get a brawl. This was exactly what you’d expect with tables, chairs, brawling through the crowd – and Nick Gage destroying Spider with the fury of a thousand suns. Despite the unfortunate fan injury/issue the crowd seemed up for it and were loving Gage and Webb throughout.)

Overall thoughts (8): If you get this show just for the Christian-Reed match you’re stealing money. That’s how good this show was for me – because the rest of the card was great, but that match is something you’ll see in a few years in Japan or Europe and wonder how you missed it the first time. Dickinson-Manders, Moriarty-Lamar were great in their own right, but Reed and Christian were insane. From top to bottom one of the first shows with fans in attendance was fun, safe (for the most part) and filled with quality wrestling. GCW has put themselves in front and set the standard for post-Covid wrestling. I’m intrigued to see how the bigger promotions follow this lead.

Contact Rich at PWTDive@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/rich_fann.