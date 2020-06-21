FREE PODCAST 6/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: New Japan 2020 bracket chat with Chris Maitland, Yuji Nagata and Jimmy Connors similarities, potential shake ups, more (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s episode opens with a statement and discussion on the recent #SpeakingOut posts and challenge for all of us to police bad behavior when seen/heard, and then dives into the 2020 New Japan Cup. Chris Maitland, racking up the co-hosting stats, is back to discuss the history of wrestlers in the tournament and key storylines you may have missed, and walk through his view that Yuji Nagata has taken on the role of Jimmy Connors during a US Open. After, the rest of the bracket is discussed, as well as predictions as to who will take it all this year.

