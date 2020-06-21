VIP AUDIO 6/20 – WKH – SD Rating & 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Cena comments on rising stars from 10 years ago including Drew and Cody, Bryan firing controversy, NXT invasion angle fallout on Raw, Jericho backstage rep, more (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

6/14 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Evaluating the choices WWE made in following up the NXT angle (24 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a detailed evaluation of how WWE followed up on last week’s big NXT invasion angle, from Wade Barrett’s promo, Bret Hart’s reaction, the promos from established Raw main eventers in response, the subsequent angles, and the final demolition derby angle.

6/15 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Nobody in TNA able to guess Dixie’s surprise, Hall and ODB gone from TNA, Jericho’s standing in WWE, WWE Movies update, more (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours or so including a funny story on Dixie Carter trying to see if anyone in TNA can guess her big surprise that’s keeping her up at night, insight into Chris Jericho’s standing in WWE right now, Jim Ross responds to NXT angle and thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s upcoming return to the Octagon, Scott Hall gone from TNA and how it marks the end of the Outsider era once and for all, WWE movie updates, and more.

6/16 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Cena comments on “that young man” Bryan Danielson, Booker T on his future, Raw ratings, more (11 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours or so including John Cena’s extended comments on “the young man” Bryan Danielson situation, plus his thoughts on the spinning title belt and “evolving” WWE. Also, notes on the Raw ratings this week, Booker T, and more.

6/17 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: John Cena’s Top Five Moments Ever (he includes himself!), Sheamus WWE not pro wrestling, NXT ratings, Bischoff on Game 7, Dixie on Hall, EV2, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours or so including John Cena’s ranking his beat down by NXT as one of the five biggest moments in pro wrestling history (this list sounds like it was run through focus groups), Sheamus tows the company line on the “pro wrestling” term and four-way matches where “anything can happen” (really… anything?!), plus NXT ratings, Dixie Carter talks Scott Hall, EV2 potential, and more.

6/18 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Trent Acid, Impact viewership vs. NBA game seven, John Cena picks out upcoming future stars, Impact line-up next week, Ross on NXT, more (11 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours or so including John Cena picking out the rising stars on the roster, Trent Acid’s death, Impact ratings up against game seven of the NBA Finals, Impact’s line-up next week, Jim Ross comments on NXT, and more.

6/19 Wade Keller Hotline – Smackdown: Final Fatal 4-Way PPV Hype, Drew McIntrye dresses down Long, Rey & Show vs. Punk & Swagger (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at last night’s WWE Smackdown with the final WWE TV hype for the Fatal Four-Way PPV event. This included Drew McIntrye’s match against Teddy Long, a main event of Rey Mystery & Big Show vs. C.M. Punk & Jack Swagger, and more.

6/20 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: Slammiversary fallout, Lethal and Flair battle on the mic, Anderson vs. Hardy vs. Abyss, Abyss has meltdown, Lacey gets a massage (25 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest edition of TNA Impact including a fun battle on the mic between Ric Flair and Jay Lethal, Abyss has a meltdown, the three top contenders battle for the no. 1 contender spot, the tag team titles are held up, Lacey Von Erich gets a massage backstage and is topless (facedown) on camera, and more.

