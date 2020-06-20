FREE PODCAST 6/20 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (6-11-15) Memories of watching Dusty Rhodes, stories from his days in the AWA, Global, WCW, All Japan, and the WWF (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from June 11, 2015 featuring “The Patriot” Del Wilkes and host Wade Keller with Del sharing memories of watching Dusty Rhodes and stories from his days in the AWA, Global, WCW, All Japan, and the WWF with live callers and email topics.

