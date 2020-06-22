Edge, after an injury setback during his latest comeback, to address his future in pro wrestling on Raw tonight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Edge (Adam Copeland) suffered torn triceps during his match with Randy Orton at Blacklash taped earlier this month. He just announced on Twitter that he will be addressing his future tonight on Monday Night Raw.

He could announce he is retiring again due to the setback (which could be legitimate or it could be part of a storyline for his eventual return). He could also vow to return, or announce he’s taking a “wait and see approach.” With the angle last week where Orton gave Christian a Punt Kick when Christian was trying to stand up for Edge, a storyline response would make sense, but it’s also possible Edge truly has decided to retire because the physical toll at his age (46) turned out to be more than he imagined. Since he had to leave wrestling for nine years last time “not on his terms,” though, it would seem he’d want to wrestle again so he didn’t leave again due to an injury.