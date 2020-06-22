Sammy Guevara suspended without pay from AEW due to a podcast comment in 2016 about wanting to rape Sasha Banks, Sammy and Sasha comment

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

During a podcast appearance in 2016, Sammy Guevera commented on his reaction when saw Sasha Banks in person at WWE event. “Bro, Sasha Banks, oh my god,” he said “When I was at the WWE the other week, I just wanted to go f—in’ rape that woman.”

Guevara apologized this afternoon. He called it a “stupid, inappropriate, and extremely offensive comment.” He said he thought was being funny by using words “that represent nothing but horror and pain.” He said he is truly sorry and will never forgive himself. He also apologized to Sasha Banks, noting that he spoke with her.

Sasha Banks replied that she did speak with Guevara. “Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society!” she said. “What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else’s life and can send the wrong message.”

AEW issued a statement that they strongly condemn Sammy Guevara’s comments and have suspended him without pay until further notice. “Sammy has agreed to underdo extensive sensitivity training and, upon completion, his future status within the company will be reevaluated.” During his suspension, AEW says it will donate his salary to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville.

I’ve made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She’s an amazing person who didn’t deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I’m sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020