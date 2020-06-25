Renee Young announces on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19, reason Jon Moxley withdrew from scheduled Dynamite match yesterday evening

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Renee Young, a WWE announcer and host of the recently cancelled “WWE Backstage” on FS1, announced this evening she has tested positive for COVID-19. She is the wife of Jon Moxley, an AEW wrestler who pulled himself from tonight’s show because of his proximity to his wife. Moxley has not tested positive.

Renee was part of the opening segment on last Friday night’s WWE Smackdown episode on Fox that involved A.J. Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Matt Riddle in the ring followed by a match with the ring surrounded by lumberjacks. That segment was taped earlier in the week, on Monday before news of a positive COVID-19 test by a wrestler who had been at the Performance Center in prior days. The next day everyone in WWE was tested and future tapings were postponed until this Friday.

WWE replied to PWTorch’s request for a public comment on the reports of multiple COVID-19 positive tests earlier tonight with this pithy statement: “WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future,” read the statement.

WWE had not done all-talent/staff testing until last Tuesday, after the positive COVID-19 test result came in the day before.