FREE PODCAST 6/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Sage: Jericho and Orange Cassidy, Cody & Arn press conference, COVID-19 related changes, callers, mailbag (124 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from the PWTorch VIP “Podcast of Honor” show. They talk with live callers and answer emails about AEW Dynamite right after the show ended. Topics include a strong closing segment with Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy with the odd scene of a brawl in the stands with “cheering fans” without masks, the hype for Fyter Fest including speculation on what’s next for Jon Moxley after Brian Cage, Cody and Arn Anderson at the press conference and whether Arn is doing good mic work, Britt Baker, Jim Ross encourage mask wearing on a show with almost no one wearing masks, the use of the Lucha Brothers, Matt Hardy, FTR, and more.

