FREE PODCAST 6/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Sullivan: Drew-Ziggler, Sasha-Asuka, future of Zelina’s group, Ruby Riott’s path, Lashley’s rise with MVP (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Ryan Sullivan of the “Podcast of Honor” VIP Audio Show to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails including exploring various paths for Sasha Banks and Bayley, the success of trying to build Dolph Ziggler as a worthy challenger for Drew McIntyre, the rise of MVP and Bobby Lashley lately, what’s the path for Ruby Riott, should Zelina Vega’s group break up or stick together, Ric Flair’s appearance, the latest with Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio et al, Big Show, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO