FREE PODCAST 6/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC Vegas 4 including Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker, Rick gives non-combat sports streaming recommendations, Robert gives thoughts on WWE’s handling of COVID-19 (55 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC Vegas 4, including discussion of the heralded main event between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. Rick gives his non-combat sports streaming recommendations. The show closes with Robert giving his thoughts on WWE’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO