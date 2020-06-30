VIP AUDIO 6/29 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Drew-Ziggler and Asuka-Sasha contract signing, Big Show and Flair verbal exchange, Seth ups ante, Rey & Dominic, Garza-Andrade tension, more (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Drew-Ziggler and Asuka-Sasha contract signing, MVP vs. Apollo Crews, Ric Flair speaks for Randy Orton to forward feud with Big Show, Ruby Riott’s loss, more with Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio, tension between Angel Garza and Andrade costs them, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO