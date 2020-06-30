FREE PODCAST 6/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot, Fear, and Harris discuss which wrestlers rose and fell in the first half of 2020, COVID-19, Tessa Blanchard, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Steal It Back.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear discuss WWE staff testing positive for COVID-19, Impact firing Tessa Blanchard, and promotions affected by the SpeakingOut revelations. Plus, JR Harris joins to look back at December 2019 and discuss which wrestlers have climbed the ranks and which have suffered setbacks in the first half of 2020.

