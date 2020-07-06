FREE PODCAST 7/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey preview UFC 251 and discuss implications of Jorge Masvidal stepping into main event, UFC producing annual “themed” PPVs, more (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview UFC 251 and discuss the implications of Jorge Masvidal stepping into the main event. They also discuss the possibility of the UFC producing annual “themed” pay-per-views, ponder the impact of ECW-style chants at future MMA events, and much more.

