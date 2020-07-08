7/8 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Fyter Fest Week 2 special edition including Jericho vs. Cassidy, Eight-Man Tag Team, Taz major announcement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT – FYTER FEST NIGHT 2

JULY 8, 2020

LIVE IN JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme played. They panned the wrestlers at ringside (not socially spaced, not wearing masks, but presumably all testing negative and isolating themselves since the tests).

(1) KENNY OMEGA & “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Marq Quen & Isaiah Kassidy w/Matt Hardy) – AEW Tag Team Title match

Private Party tagged and landed Silly String. Ross acknowledged the “unique” AEW rule of the wrestler tagging out having ten seconds to be part of the action legally. Seconds later Kassidy flip dove off the middle rope onto Omega and Page at ringside. Omega and Page took over briefly, but Private Party landed a double-team Spanish fly for a two count. A few minutes later Page powerbombed Kassidy onto Quen for a near fall. Schiavone said he will be interviewing Taz later for what Taz claims is “a major announcement.” Omega was late breaking up a cover on Page. The announcers tried to cover for Omega’s late arrival. Omega gave Kassidy a V-Trigger to break up a double-team move on Page. Page then landed a second rope Liger bomb on Kassidy. They landed Last Call seconds later for the win.

WINNERS: Omega & Page in 12:00 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: Precisely what you’d expect from these two athletic hard-working teams.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who previewed the rest of the show. Ross told everyone to be safe and wear their masks in public. He promised they would be after Dynamite. [c]

(2) “THE BAD BOY” JOEY JANELA vs. LANCE ARCHER (w/Jake “The Snake” Roberts)

Archer walked out with Sonny Kiss on his shoulders. He threw him at Janela in the ring. Ross said Archer is a bully. Janela recovered and leaped off the top turnbuckle onto Archer at ringside. He pulled a table out from under the ring. Janela countered Archer’s finisher and scored a two count. Jake at ringside was upset. Janela charged and hit Archer with a forearm and then a thrust kick followed by a knee. Archer went down. Jake stood on the ring apron with his canvas bag. The ref yelled at him. Janela landed a top rope senton. Kiss then leaped off the top rope with a 450 splash. The ref turned around to see Janela covering Archer for a two count. (What was Jake ostensibly upset about?) Janela climbed to the top rope, but Archer knocked him off balance and then landed his Black Out finisher off the ring apron through the table Janela had set up at ringside earlier. Archer rolled Janela into the ring and scored a three count.

WINNER: Archer in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Enjoyable match, but I’m not sure Janela should be lasting that long and be that competitive with Archer. The Jake argument with the ref felt contrived. Jake should be portrayed as being more cunning and sophisticated than to lose his temper and obliviously give Archer’s opponent such a lengthy advantage behind the ref’s back.)

-Schiavone introduced Taz and Brian Cage. Taz said he was glad Schiavone was there since he’s been around for so many iconic moments, and this will be another. He said this week Jon Moxley was supposed to defend his AEW Title against Cage this week, but now Cage will have to wait until next week to beat Moxley. Taz had a black bag and said he was holding in his hands something he created with his blood, sweat, and tears. He revealed the FTW World Title belt. He said no promotion has ever officially recognized that title, but wrestling fans worldwide recognize and respect whoever holds it. He said whoever holds it is the baddest son of a bitch in wrestling. He presented it to Cage and called it “renegade shit.” He said that gives Cage momentum. He promised Mox that he will be finished next week. [c]

(3) LUCHA BROS. (Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr.) & THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE vs. THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & FTR (Cash Wilder & Dax Harwood)

The heel foursome came out in a pick-up truck together. The announcers talked about Pentagon being stuck in Mexico apart from Fenix in recent months. Schiavone said he thinks the Lucha Bros. are the most underrated team in AEW right now. They showed Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard chatting in the stands far from anyone else. Tully was wearing a facemask. Excalibur said this is the first match between FTR and the Lucha Bros. in any match. Matt Jackson blind-tagged himself in with a slap of Cash’s back. Cash shot him a look. Lots of cool sequences a few minutes in and then they cut to a break. They stayed with the action on split-screen. [c]

The Bucks and FTR hit a series of moves against Blade. Fenix broke up the cover by Nick, although he was actually late so Blade just lifted his shoulder first. Ross said he thought that was over.

[HOUR TWO]

The Lucha Bros. and Bucks hit a series of moves leading to Fenix giving Matt a Canadian Destroyer off the ropes onto a huge crowd below. Schiavone said, “If you’re not digging this, something is wrong with you.” Excalibur exclaimed he’s never seen anything like that. Matt mistakenly kicked Dax. The Lucha Bros. then finished off Matt with a double-team driver. Ross said the simple human error with Matt and Dax probably cost them the match.

WINNERS: Lucha Bros. & Butcher & Blade in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: You missed something if you took your eyes off the match for five seconds. Just a tremendous display of athleticism.) [c]

-Alex Marvez informed Big Swole outside the venue that she isn’t allowed in. A woman served her with paperwork. Swole said she knows that Brit Baker was behind that. Swole said she could have called her so she didn’t have to drive three-and-a-half hours to get there. She stormed away with her bag.

(4) NYLA ROSE vs. KENZIE PAGE & KYLIN PAGE

Ross threw Jebzue around, then Kylin tagged in. The announcers noted Kylin’s height advantage. Nyla speared King and powerbombed Kenzie onto King for the win.

WINNER: Rose in 2:00.

-Rose announced that she has hired a manager. She said she’s not ready to announce who it is, though. She talked about how Taz showed up and Cage already has a title shot. She said her manager will be sure she regains the AEW Title soon. She looked down at Hikaru Shida in the front row as she said that.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m moderately curious where this goes. Vickie Guerrero?)

-They cut to the training room with a trainer examining Colt Cabana’s bruises on his ribs earlier in the day. He said he was cleared, though. Brodie Lee walked in and said they aren’t sure who caused what happened to him, but with Dark Order watching his back, this type of thing won’t happen again. He told Colt he expected him to get ready to be in the match later. Colt sat up, groaned in pain, and said, “Yes sir, Mr. Lee.”

-Brodie Lee led Dark Order onto the stage. [c]

(5) SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kaz & Scorpio Sky) vs. BRODIE LEE & COLT CABANA & STU GRAYSON

Brodie looked like he was going to start, but then Grayson entered and locked up with Daniels. Colt tagged in a few minutes in against Sky. He clutched his ribs after the first exchange. Brodie told him to push through. Two Dark Order members walked to ringside. Kaz leaped over the top rope onto them. Brodie then slammed Sky. Colt looked around like he didn’t know what happened. Brodie told him to cover Sky. He did and got a two count. They cut to a break, but stayed with the action picture-in-picture. [c]

Grayson had control of Sky after the break. Brodie tagged in just as Sky leaped and tagged in Kaz. He landed a swinging DDT for a one count. A minute later Daniels landed a BMO for a two count on Grayson; Colt broke up the cover. Daniels was upset with Colt. Brodie then surprised Daniels with a lariat. Brodie tagged in Colt who got the three count. Colt was glowing over being on the winning side of a match. Ross wondered if Colt’s resurgence would be long-term.

WINNERS: Brodie Lee & Cabana & Grayson in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m enjoying Colt Cabana getting tempted to compromise what he has seemed to stand for to get some ego-boosting wins after he began doubting himself. I don’t know if this angle would play well front of live audiences, but Colt is playing his role well as he seems to be undergoing a transformation to someone he wouldn’t recognize just a month ago.)

-They went to the announcers who hyped Fight for the Fallen matches. Cody will defend the TNT Title, Lucha Bros. vs. FTR for the first time ever two-on-two, The Elite (The Young Bucks & Omega) vs. Jurrassic Express, plus Moxley vs. Cage. Brit Baker handed Schiavone a note to plug her merch every time he plugs Jim Ross’s book. Big Swole showed up in a hooded jacket and facemask. Baker said she’s not supposed to be there. Swole and Baker argued. Swole threw a wad of paper at Reba, who stood between them. Reba reacted by swinging her arms backwards. She smacked Brit, who sold it like she was sprayed with pepper spray. [c]

(6) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. CHRIS JERICHO

Jericho walked out with Santana & Ortiz. Cassidy’s ear cartilage was taped. Ross said Jericho would be considered the heavy favorite, but Cassidy can win this match. Cassidy got the better of Jericho on their initial exchange including a running duck under and a dropkick, all with his hands in his pockets. Jericho bailed out to the floor. Cassidy leaped through the ropes at him with a tackle. Next he whipped Jericho hard into the ringside barricade. Jericho countered a swinging DDT into a Lion Tamer mid-ring a minute later. Ortiz whipped Cassidy with the loaded sock. Jericho got cocky and mocked putting his hands in his pocket. Cassidy scored two near falls with roll-ups. He avoided a Jericho dive in the corner a minute later and then leaped at Jericho with a Superman punch, but Jericho ducked. Jericho slidekicked Cassidy. They cut to a break. [c]

Jericho dominated during the break. Jericho went back on the attack at ringside after the break. Cassidy made comeback and landed a leap over the top rope onto Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz on the floor. He threw Jericho back into the ring and then hit a diving DDT for a near fall. Ross said he’s having the match of his career here. Ross said Jericho talked a big game going into this. Schiavone said Cassidy is wrestling a perfect match so far. Jericho caught Cassidy running at him and tuned it into a Lion Tamer mid-ring. Cassidy crawled over toward the bottom rope, but Jericho pulled him back to the middle. Cassidy teased tapping, but then rolled out of it and rolled up Jericho with an inside cradle for a near fall. Cassidy then took Jericho down with a punch. Both were down and slow to get up. Ortiz threw orange juice in Cassidy’s face. The Best Friends ran out and beat up Santana & Ortiz. Jericho then jabbed Cassidy in the face with the bat while the ref was looking at the brawl at ringside. Jericho landed a Code Breaker for a two count. Ross said Jericho can’t believe it. Cassidy fought back and charged right into a Jericho elbow. Jericho went for a Lionsault, but Cassidy moved. Cassidy then hit a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Both were slow to get up again. A minute later Cassidy scored a near fall with a swinging DDT. Both were slow to get up again. Schiavone said both men were spent. Jericho caught Cassidy with a Judas Effect for the win.

WINNER: Jericho in 18:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Jericho really made Cassidy seem like he was in his league, and that should work to elevate Cassidy going forward despite ultimately getting pinned.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a solid two hours of wrestling. I’d say it felt like the matches were longer than they would have been if it was a “normal” episode of Dynamite with more of a mix of promos, angles, and video packages. It’s risky going as long as they did with a few of these matches – especially Janela-Archer, Dark Order tag, and even Jericho-Cassidy. But by going longer and making sure the matches felt competitive, it more true to the idea that this was a special event. Now, that said, they barely did anything to make this feel like a big event other than the announcers were in Hawaiian shirts, there were women in bikinis lounging at ringside, and the FyterFest logo was on the big screen throughout.

RECOMMENDED: 7/1 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT (UPDATED ANALYSIS): Keller’s report on Fyter Fest Week 1 special edition including Cody vs. Jake Hager for TNT Title, Page & Omega vs. Best Friends for AEW Tag Titles, Shida vs. Ford for Women’s Title