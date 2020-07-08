VIP AUDIO 7/8 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Speaking Out in Fight Club PRO with Clare Simm (79 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by Cllr Clare Simm to talk about the impact of Speaking Out on Fight Club: Pro. We talk our mutual fandom for the promotion, the cases involving Travis Banks and co-owner Martin Zaki, the impact of the promotion’s party culture, and whether the promotion can ever run shows again. Clare is a local councillor in Wolverhampton, and actively campaigns for women’s equality and workplace rights. You can follow her on Twitter and learn more about her work at the Council’s website.

