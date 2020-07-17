AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 7/15: Cody defends against Sonny Kiss, Moxley defends against Brian Cage, Jericho drenched in O.J., FTR vs. Lucha Bros., Vickie Guerrero

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•Cody vs. Sonny Kiss – HIT: This was the biggest and best match of Sonny Kiss’s career. Kiss has a unique look and character that professional wrestling has largely degraded throughout its history. Kiss is an open member of the LGBTQ+ community and doesn’t compromise on his character. He emits pure joy and freedom that is contagious. One match isn’t the cure all, but this opens the eyes of viewers for what a wrestling character can be and how to present them positively. Kiss is like many of the other young talents on the roster who show a lot of promise, but need more in-ring experience. Cody naturally worked more like a heel because he’s the champion. He showed some descension between himself and Arn Anderson while also being scouted by another Four Horsemen member, Tully Blanchard. I can’t quite pinpoint where this is leading, but Cody has been dropping Four Horsemen hints teasing that he may create his own faction.

•FTR vs. Lucha Bros. – HIT: A good match, but more of a styles clash than I was anticipating going in. The segment was also booked to have more of an emphasis on the finish and post-match angle. Dax pulled the mask off of Fenix to get the pin positioning FTR more like heels. The Elite came out to congratulate them and Kenny Omega offered FTR a beer to make amends for the other week. FTR proceeded to pour the beer on Omega’s head. Omega was fuming and had to be held back by The Young Bucks. For the first time in Dynamite’s history, it feels like something big is going to happen with Omega.

•Chris Jericho Promo – HIT: Is there anything that Chris Jericho can’t turn into money? I’m sure the “Demo God” shirts were just coming off the press over at Pro Wrestling Tees. Jericho was hitting his stride again standing next to Inner Circle members touting his accomplishments in the rating and how he is refusing to give Orange Cassidy his rematch. Cassidy appeared in the crowd then gave a big thumbs down before orange juice was dumped into the ring. Ortiz was tripping over himself while Jericho seethed in anger. To make matters worse, an Orange Cassidy towel was thrown at him to wipe off the juice. This was more great stuff from both acts. Jericho’s reactions are helping to fill the absences of a crowd to get Cassidy’s character over.

•The Elite vs. Jurassic Express – HIT: At times spots felt a bit rehearsed or they were just trying to get to the next move, but it was entertaining nonetheless. At one point during the match, they cut to Hangman Page sitting at a bar before he was joined by FTR. This was unbeknownst to Kenny Omega, but it continues to fuel his rage and adds friction to his partnership with Hangman Page. Omega took out his frustration on Marko Stunt during the match then continued the beat down following the match. AEW is clearly teasing a heel turn which would be a refreshing for Omega. Omega has won plenty of matches in AEW and put on some of the best matches. There’s no doubt he is among the most talented in the business. Many including myself thought AEW would be built around him as the number one star. He’s yet to give the big promo or have the big angle that hooks you into his character. Hopefully whatever is happening with him now is going to propel him into the star role many hoped for.

•The Nightmare Sisters vs. Kenzie Page and MJ Jenkins – HIT: Dynamite is still failing to fill-in the audience on this storyline. For those who don’t watch Dark, much of the Nightmare Family story is a mystery. As Jericho said on commentary, the match was kept short and to the point. This match could’ve gone sideways had it been given more time, but this was fine for what they wanted to accomplish.

•Nyla Rose Promo – HIT: Not the best promo from Nyla Rose. It felt a bit orchestrated, but it led into the introduction of her new manager, Vickie Guerrero. In addition to being the widow of the late Eddie Guerrero, fans remember Guerrero for her screeching voice and signature, “EXCUSE ME!” during her run in WWE. Guerrero and Rose are a weird pairing on paper, but I liked what I heard from Guerrero. If she can develop a more well rounded character she could be a real asset to helping elevate the Nyla Rose act. With all the viral videos of “Karens”, now is a better time than ever for Guerrero to play up that role for heat.

•Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – HIT: This whole segment was a well told over a number of weeks. Taz was forced to throw in the towel so that Cage could avoid another bicep injury. It works well as a finish to protect Cage so he doesn’t lose all his momentum. An issue of late has been new monster acts being pushed straight into the title picture only to lose to a baby face. Those losses aren’t career ending, but there’s work to be done to rebuild Lance Archer and Brodie Lee. In the post match, Darby Allin made his return after hyping it over weeks with vignettes. Allin went after Cage who put him out of action in his debut at Double or Nothing. Allin’s return sets up a fresh feud against Cage while Moxley can move onto the next challenger.

