AEW Dynamite pulls way ahead of NXT in viewership and key demographics, high cable demo ranking

AEW Dynamite scored a big viewership win over NXT on USA after falling behind NXT the prior three weeks. AEW drew 788,000 total viewers; AEW drew 631,000 viewers.

Although AEW President Tony Khan and top star Chris Jericho downplayed total viewership’s importance and hyped the key demo ratings over the last week, they’ll embrace this total viewership “win.”

AEW Dynamite was up 70,000 viewers, while NXT was down 130,000 viewers from last week.

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW scored a 0.29 rating compared to NXT’s 0.14 rating, a two-to-one margin. NXT built around Tegan Nox challenging Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title, Damien Priest vs. Cameron Grimes, and Keith Lee’s victory speech. It’s a disappointment indication for Lee that his win didn’t spark more interest, although it’s possible NXT did well in the opening segment with Lee, then dropped off. That information should be available to us soon.

In the male 18-34 demo, AEW drew a 0.20 rating and NXT a 0.02 rating, a seeming aberration in the ratings. Last week NXT drew a 0.13 rating.

AEW’s 18-49 demo was strong enough to land AEW in the no. 5 position among all cable shows on Wednesday night. NXT finished n0. 49.

In the overall cable rating, AEW drew a 0.57 and NXT drew a 0.52.

