7/19 WWE HORROR SHOW AT EXTREME RULES KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Kevin Owens vs. Murphy, interviews with Kofi, MVP, return of Renee Young

WWE HORROR SHOW AT EXTREME RULES KICKOFF REPORT

JULY 19, 2020

WWE NETWORK

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Scott Stanford & Peter Rosenberg (in studio), Booker T, Renee Young, & John “Bradshaw” Layfield (remote)

-After a match rundown, the panel threw to a video package for the Wyatt Swamp Fight. Renee wondered if there would be gators in the swamp. JBL and Booker both predicted a Wyatt victory. Peter also went with Wyatt, and said that’s where Wyatt is in the zone – “It’s like me in a Taco Bell late night drive through.”

Scott announced that tonight’s tag match would be a tables match. He threw to Kayla who was backstage with New Day. Kofi said you must become one with the table to understand the table. Big E made some vaguely sexual comments about tables and wood. Big E welcomed in D-Von Dudley as a mentor for tables matches. When asked for the secret to success, D-Von explained that you need to put your opponents through a table. D-Von participated in the “New Day rocks” chant as we cut to commercial.

Back in the studio, the panel kicked to a Bayley-Sasha package after Peter made remarks about wanting to see Scott go through a table. Afterward, Peter couldn’t accept Scott’s take that Bayley and Sasha have been obnoxious recently. Peter said Nikki Cross was apprehensive about tonight’s match because she’s going up against Bayley in her prime, and compared Bayley to Mike Tyson in 1988.

Charly Caruso was shown at a practice ring with MVP and Lashley. MVP wouldn’t reveal how much he spent on his newly minted U.S. Championship belt. MVP said that Crews has to deal with him, the greatest U.S. Champion of all time. He claimed that all he wanted to do was mentor Crews, but Crews’s youthful exuberance worked against him. On the panel, Peter was confident that MVP would win the title tonight.

A video package was shown for Mysterio vs. Rollins. Renee had the unenviable task of reciting the stipulation of their Eye for an Eye match. JBL was shocked that this match is sanctioned. Booker predicted a Rollins victory, while JBL chose Mysterio.

Announce Team: Byron Saxton, Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. MURPHY

Owens came out swinging and backed Murphy into a corner. Murphy came back with kicks, a foot stomp, and a rising knee strike to Owens’s head, then covered Owens for two. Murphy took his shirt off and began a methodical beatdown of Owens. Murphy applied a sleeper / choke hold, but Owens escaped by driving Murphy into the turnbuckles three times. Owens caught a jumping Murphy and transitioned into a DDT.

Both men were slow to get up, but Owens struck first with an inverted atomic drop and turned Murphy inside out with a big clothesline. Owens went for a senton, but Murphy got his knees up to block the landing. Owens dodged a splash in the corner, then spiked Murphy face-first into the top turnbuckle. Owens fell back then hit a running cannonball to Murphy in the corner, then covered for two.

Owens laid in some chops to Murphy who was seated on the top turnbuckle. Owens attempted a superplex, but Murphy blocked. Murphy knocked Owens to the mat with forearms, then hit a flying meterora from the middle rope. He covered Owens for a two-count. The men dodged each other’s moves for a bit, but then Murphy landed two big knee strikes before planting Owens with a brainbuster. Murphy covered but Owens kicked out at two – this looked like a believable finish to the match.

Murphy hoisted Owens atop the top turnbuckle, then lined up for a superplex of his own. Similarly, Owens battled out, knocking Murphy to the mat with a headbutt. Murphy kicked Owens in the face then went back up to the middle rope with tenacity. Owens flap jacked Murphy to the canvas, then landed an impressive springboard moonsault off the top rope. He covered Murphy for two.

Murphy went for another meteora, but Owens ducked. While Murphy recalibrated, Owens snuck in a superkick to Murphy’s jaw, then hit a Stunner. Owens covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Kevin Owens by pinfall in 9:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The match had no buildup, but still featured decent action, hard-hitting moves, and a wicked high spot from Owens. The near-fall after Murphy’s knee strike barrage was legitimately exciting, and it looked like Murphy was wrapping it up quickly. We will see if Murphy’s loss plays any role in his counterpart Seth Rollins’s match against Mysterio on tonight’s main card.)

A video package was shown for McIntyre vs. Ziggler. Scott read a statement from Ziggler, which suggested that Ziggler had finalized his stipulation choice, and that he’d be disappointed if he didn’t win, considering his still-shrouded decision.