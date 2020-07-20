FOCO announces latest WWE bobbleheads, Triple H and Edge set to be released

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO has announced that Triple H and Edge will be the latest edition to their WWE bobblehead collection. Triple H is up for pre-order here and is set to be released no later than Sept. 28. Edge is also up for pre-order here and is also set to be released no later than Sept. 28.

Radican’s Analysis: FOCO releases high quality WWE bobbleheads. They usually run out of stock fairly quickly and I assume Edge and Triple will be fast sellers. I’ve seen several FOCO WWE bobbleheads up close and can safely say they look incredible and would make a great addition to any wrestling collection.