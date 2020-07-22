7/22 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Regal’s “huge announcement,” Kross vs. Dijakovic, Lumis vs. Dain

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

-William Regal welcomed us to NXT and teed up some time for Keith Lee, who invoked the name of his trainer, “Killer” Tim Brooks, who died earlier in 2020. He said when opportunity struck, he became NXT Champion. He said although he is limitless, he doesn’t want to limit the opportunities of others, so he’ll be relinquishing the North American Championship. He said he wants as many people as possible to have the opportunity to win the championship. Regal said it was a noble idea, and starting tonight, there will be a series of triple threat matches, and the winners will advance to a ladder match at TakeOver to crown a new champion.

(Wells’s Analysis: I didn’t expect the belts to be unified for long, but somehow still wasn’t expecting this today. Triple threats, messy and inconclusive matches that they tend to be, don’t seem like the right kayfabe approach to this, but on the other hand, it’ll allow others into the fold that wouldn’t otherwise get the opportunity in a match with stakes)

(1) DEXTER LUMIS vs. KILLIAN DAIN

This match resulted from Dain being upset about one of Lumis’s drawings (seriously). Lumis got his usual creepy entrance and Dain was fired up as he entered second. Robert Stone got this match for Dain, so the story is that Dain might be a future member of the Robert Stone Brand.

Dain charged for a collar-and-elbow. Rope run and Dain body-blocked Lumis to the mat. Repeat. Dain went for a third but Lumis freaked him out with a pose. Dain tossed Lumis from the ring, but Lumis slipped back in as Dain exited. Dain dragged Lumis out, but Lumis blocked and threw rights. Irish whip, reverse, and Lumis floated over the steps to avoid trouble. Dain hopped off the steps for a splash. Dain broke the ref’s count, then went back out and tossed Lumis’s face into the Plexiglass. He rubbed Lumis’s face against it, then smashed it in again. The action went back to the ring, where Dain hit a guillotine legdrop on a draping Lumis for two. The match went to split-screen commercial.

Dain threw shots upon return, then hit a big boot. Dain pulled down his straps and ran right into a spinebuster. Lumis went into a trance (well, a deeper trance) and then threw rights. Lou Thesz press by Lumis. Bulldog out of the corner and a belly-to-back by Lumis. Kip-up, legdrop and a two-count. Lumis went up and Dain moved to avoid a senton. Dain hit a shotgun dropkick and a cannonball in the corner. Powerbomb and a cover for two. Dain wanted another powerbomb but Lumis floated over. To a corner and both guys went up. Lumis shoved Dain to the mat and this time hit the senton. Uranage and a sleeper by Lumis. Dain didn’t tap, but passed out.

WINNER: Dexter Lumis at 10:41.

(Wells’s Analysis: The PC gave this a brief “NXT” chant during the ending flurry. It wasn’t all that, but it exceeded mild expectations. Given that they invoked the Robert Stone story, I was surprised there were no extracurriculars here)

-McKenzie Mitchell caught up with Roderick Strong, who has a chance in a triple threat tonight. He started saying he should be put through straight to the ladder match. Bronson Reed showed up and said this was about creating opportunity for people. Johnny Gargano crashed the party and shouted down both guys and said “face of the brand here.” He sent Roddy off, said he was obviously going to win, and moved on from there. Reed told McKenzie he would give it his all in the triple threat match tonight.

-Dakota Kai, in a selfie video, briefly stated her intentions for the Women’s Championship.

(2) BREEZANGO (Tyler Breeze & Fandango) vs. EVER-RISE (Matt Martel & Chase Parker)

The Quebecers music played to bring out Breezango, dressed as Jacques and Pierre. Breeze and Parker started. Headlock by Breeze. Rope run and a block by Breeze, who posed on the turnbuckle. Superkick by Breeze. Parker ran the ropes right into a clothesline. Martel tried to lead the crowd in a “DE-FENSE!” chant, and the PC obliged for some reason. Heels tagged and dumped Breeze. Martel followed and put the boots to Breeze, then put him into the Plexiglass. Into the ring, and an elbow drop by Martel. Parker tagged in and threw a fist, then went for a suplex, but Breeze slipped out the back and tagged. Fandango hit an Irish whip and a back body drop. Heels attempted to double-team but Fandango put them both out of the ring. Fandango put his Mountie hat back on, saluted from the turnbuckle and splashed forward to hit both. Back in, tag to Breeze, Beauty Shot finished. The announcers made a few references to Canada and Mauro said they could celebrate with some Tim Hortons.

WINNERS: Breezango at 3:31.

(Wells’s Analysis: Ever-Rise could probably see more TV action, even if they’re not moving anywhere up the card. Breezango stays warm for whatever team they’ll be putting over next)

-McKenzie Mitchell asked Dominik Dijakovic about tonight’s match with Karrion Kross. He said last week he was considering what was next for Dominik Dijakovic, and now he knows: it’s to knock Karrion Kross unconscious.

-Io Shirai tweeted that she has her sights set on Dakota Kai.

(3) SHOTZI BLACKHEART vs. ALIYAH (w/Robert Stone)

Stone was still in his walking boot from two weeks ago when Shotzi Blackheart ran over his leg with her tank. Shotzi drove the tank to the ring and ran it into the steel steps, knocking Stone off of them. She hit the ring and howled. Aliyah seethed in a corner.

Shotzi missed a mule kick, then hit some rights and yelled “Welcome to the ball pit” and then dropped her legs on Aliyah. Shotzi missed Aliyah on the apron but landed on her feet; Aliyah jumped off the apron and took her down by the hair. Back in and Aliyah covered for two. Aliyah stomped Shotzi a couple of times to boos. Aliyah shoved Shotzi’s face into the bottom turnbuckle. Snap suplex, float-over, northern lights suplex for two by Aliyah. Aliyah yanked Shotzi’s hair to put her in a camel clutch as the crowd tried to stomp Shotzi back into it. Shotzi reversed, Oklahoma Roll for two. Palm strike by Shotzi. To the corner, splash by Shotzi. Bulldog by Shotzi, mule kick, question mark kick and a belly-to-back for two. Aliyah put Shotzi’s face to a buckle and covered, but the ref stopped at two because he saw Aliyah’s feet on the ropes. Double-underhook suplex by Shotzi. Stone hit the apron, and Shotzi put him down with a kick and he yelped in pain on the ground. Big senton finished.

Shotzi used the tank to once again run over Stone’s leg, but Mercedes Martinez appeared with a big boot out of nowhere, clearing out Shotzi. Aliyah attempted to move the tank off of Stone. Mercedes didn’t help, but took a long look at Aliyah and Stone before heading up the ramp.

WINNER: Shotzi Blackheart at 4:40.

(Wells’s Analysis: The Robert Stone Brand continues to tread water, but if Martinez is part of it, that’ll change things. This may have just been a means to get to Shotzi-Mercedes with Stone not involved at all, though, and is likely the plan as Mercedes should be a solo act. The match was decent, as Aliyah has really improved and earned her spot on TV in the last year)

-Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vignette. It was a short mini-doc where Swerve talked about dancing to Michael Jackson songs in high school and the crowd erupting, which led him to a life in entertainment. He said taking Johnny Gargano to the limit taught him what it takes to be a champion. He said he overheard Santos Escobar saying the Cruiserweight division needed a leader. He reminded Escobar that he was the only person to beat him so far, and the next time they meet, he’ll be the new champion.

(Wells’s Analysis: Another W for Jeremy Borash, who knows when a talent can benefit from one of these spots. This told us more about Swerve than all other things to this point combined)

(4) BRONSON REED vs. RODERICK STRONG vs. JOHNNY GARGANO – Triple Threat match to advance to the North American Championship ladder match

Order of introduction was Gargano, Reed, Strong. Strong got a pretty big babyface pop as the PC crowd continued to play against type tonight; maybe UE’s absence made the heart grow fonder?

The heels went after Reed and each got body-blocked, and they bailed. The two tried to make a pact to charge on the count of three, but neither went in, and both said they knew the other wouldn’t. Both guys eventually went in but Reed caught both. Strong slipped out and wanted an Olympic Slam, but Reed held strong. Reed pounced Strong into Gargano, and both bailed as the match went to commercial.

[HOUR TWO]

Back from break, Reed was in control. Corner splash for Strong. Hip attack for Gargano. Gargano bailed and Reed wanted a tope, but Strong flew by with a boot. Strong went at Reed with rights and chops. Gargano entered and threw some of his own. Strong yanked Gargano down so he could do some more, and Gargano did the same. The heels took turns chopping Reed in the corner, but Reed chopped his way out of trouble until the two kicked him down. Reed yanked the two together but Strong hit a rising knee on Reed. Double-underhook by Strong, but Reed reversed. Strong wanted a sunset flip but Johnny flipped Strong into Reed’s nether region instead. Reed headed out of the ring.

The heels faced off and Strong wanted the Stronghold, but Reed reentered and sent after both. He hit a uranage on Gargano on top of Strong, then darted Strong into Gargano. Cover by Reed for two, but Gargano broke it up. Gargano took some shots at Reed, who put Gargano down with a headbutt. Military press by Reed, but Roddy chopped his legs out from under him. Strong hit the Olympic Slam on Reed, but Gargano tossed Strong from the ring and covered for two. Gargano tied up Reed in the ropes and hit a superkick. He went for another, but Strong ran in and caught Gargano for a backbreaker. Fly-by boots by Strong on Reed. The heels went out of the ring and went at each other, and Reed came flying over the top to clear out both of them going into a second commercial.

The three men traded chops in the center of the ring until Reed clotheslined both heels to the mat. The crowd got fired up as a close-up of Reed showed that Roddy’s chops are as stiff as ever. Reed put both guys in a fireman’s carry, walked around the ring and hit a fallaway slam on both. He covered Gargano for two. Reed took Roddy to a corner, set him up and threw chops and shots. Reed went up but Gargano blocked his leg to knock him down and take his place. Up on the turnbuckle, the heels jockeyed for position, and Reed grabbed Gargano and put him in the electric chair. Strong went for a doomsday device, but Gargano leaned back and hit a poison rana on Reed while Strong sailed off. Strong ran in with a knee on Gargano, then covered Reed, but Gargano broke it with a superkick.

Reed and Gargano battled on the apron. Gargano hit a powerslam on Reed out of the ring, assisted as Strong hit a superkick on Reed. Strong hit a basement dropkick on Gargano, then brought him in the ring. Step-up knee, and a cover got a long two. Strong had Gargano up in a powerslam but reverses were fast and furious as both guys got some rollups. Gargano hit a superkick and darted Strong into the top buckle. Gargano missed a superkick and Strong hit the Power Breaker. Gargano went to the apron and hit One Final Beat. He covered, but Reed flew in with a frog splash on both, clearing out Gargano. He covered Strong for three. He celebrated his biggest win in NXT as he heads to the ladder match at TakeOver. The North American Championship was on a table outside the ring, and Reed pointed to it and said it would be his.

WINNER: Bronson Reed at 20:49.

(Wells’s Analysis: The backstage segment earlier seemed to hint that Reed had a chance, but given his opposition, I had a lot of doubt. More could have been made of Reed knocking off two former champions to get to the match, but that’s a small nitpick in what was an absolutely excellent triple threat. The heels were their typical smooth selves, and Reed more than held his own as the match told the story of the two unable to cut him down for long. Reed was fairly recently doing a quick job to Karrion Kross, but it seems he’s got a chance to be more than a gatekeeper)

(5) ONEY LORCAN vs. TIMOTHY THATCHER

Thatcher entered first and looked like he was ready for an ugly fight. Lorcan stared in at Thatcher during his entrance and kept his eyes on Thatcher.

Both guys reached in and pushed the other off, establishing an amateur style immediately. Front chancery by Thatcher, but Lorcan wriggled out and took down Thatcher. Quick reversal by Thatcher and Lorcan reversed again and went for an armbar. Thatcher got to his feet and Oney tripped him down, but Thatcher grabbed Oney’s arm and wrenched it back. Thatcher hit a palm strike to take control, leading to a chop exchange. Belly-to-belly by Thatcher got a two count.

Chinlock by Thatcher. Thatcher covered for a one count. Lorcan got to his feet but Thatcher battered him with a forearm, then hit a suplex for two. Thatcher worked a bow-and-arrow, stretching out Lorcan and then rolling him backward for a two count. Lorcan grabbed a leg but Thatcher grabbed a quick double wristlock, but Lorcan grabbed the rope to break.

Thatcher threw a couple of European uppercuts, then put the knees into a kneeling Lorcan’s side. Cover for two. Lorcan hit a couple of forearms, then two running European uppercuts. Thatcher bailed and yanked Oney to the floor. Lorcan drove Thatcher into the post as the show went to commercial.

Thatcher battered Lorcan in the corner. Lorcan fought to his feet and Thatcher clubbed at him to keep him grounded. Irish whip by Thatcher, who charged into an elbow. Lorcan floated off the turnbuckle with a European uppercut. Standing switch by Thatcher but Lorcan manipulated the joints to get free. Double wristlock by Lorcan, but Thatcher powered out. Lorcan attempted to hold on as Thatcher clubbed him. Single-leg crab by Lorcan, who transitioned to a Fujiwara armbar. Thatcher fishhooked Lorcan to free himself. Oney threw chops and hit a half-and-half suplex for two. Both guys were slow to their feet but Lorcan was amped and threw chop after chop. Lorcan went for a double wristlock and didn’t break as Thatcher put him in a corner buckle.

Lorcan held on to the double wristlock, but Thatcher, kind of out of nowhere, planted him on the mat long enough to score the pin. Thatcher angrily stomped up the ramp, holding his bad arm. Lorcan, frustrated, stared out at Thatcher. A second angle showed that Thatcher grabbed the tights.

(Wells’s Analysis: Another very strong mat-based match for Thatcher. Though he won by nefarious means, I think he moves on from here)

Backstage, Robert Stone was milking his pain with Aliyah. Mercedes Martinez walked over and said he needed someone who would make matches and do all the crap she didn’t want to do. She said if he oversteps his boundaries, it’ll be bad for him. He said he understood, and both Stone and Aliyah couldn’t contain their excitement as Martinez joined the squad. Mercedes walked off and Stone went back to selling the pain in his leg.

(Wells’s Analysis: Now that I saw how the dynamic is going to work, I think I’m on board. Martinez will do the dirty work while Aliyah will remain a fall guy when needed, in tags or to set up matches for Martinez.)