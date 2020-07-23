FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship – Keller & Martin: Stellar Dynamite, Raw’s redundancy of match-ups, Impact & Slammiversary including ratings on AXS, more (134 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade begin with a look at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary PPV and the follow-up episode on Tuesday night. They also get mid-show access to Impact’s viewership on Tuesday and put it in perspective with other viewership numbers this year and how it compares to NXT and AEW. Todd previews New Japan’s weekend show. Then they walk through key happenings on Smackdown (including the Braun Strowman promo), Raw (including discussing why Randy Orton vs. Big Show did so poorly in the ratings with a debate on value of mid-show promos to build TV main events), AEW (one of Todd’s favorite episodes of Dynamite yet), and NXT (including Bronson Reed’s win, and a sidebar on Adam Cole’s outburst at Pat McAfee). Then they wrap up with some UFC and Bellator talk including last weekend’s results and what’s up next.

