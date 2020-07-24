VIP AUDIO 7/23 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): In-depth book reviews of Hornswoggle autobiography and Michael Bisping autobiography, plus C.M. Punk psychoanalysis (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd provides in-depth book reviews of the Hornswoggle autobiography and the Michael Bisping autobiography, plus C.M. Punk psychoanalysis in the middle of the Hornswoggle book review based on an interaction Hornswoggle wrote about with Punk.

