FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Tracking the length and key developments with Darby, Taz & Cage, FTR, Bucks, Jericho, Young Bucks, Baker, Cassidy, Big Swole, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) Darby Allen & Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

New Developments: A replay of AEW Dark was shown on Dynamite. The newly signed Ricky Starks is now under the managerial umbrella of Taz. Also, on Dynamite, Taz cut an in-ring promo explaining why he threw in the towel on behalf of Brian Cage, causing Cage to lose to Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen. Darby Allen attacked Taz and Cage, but Starks made the save and beat down Allen in the ring. After, Moxley ran out with a baseball bat covered in barbed wire.

Highs & Lows: Starks fits perfectly with Taz, and its great to see Taz forming a stable of wrestlers who all have different personalities. Pairing Allen and Moxley together could elevate Allen to a top-level star. Ultimately, both Allen and Moxley have similar “lone wolf” characteristics, so it’s important that their paths don’t entangle too drastically.

Length of Feud: July 22, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: A tag match should take place between these two pairings on an episode of Dynamite. Neither team feels like it should be losing at this point, but the heels can always suffer a loss and explain their way out of the defeat. Darby Allen should come out of this as one of AEW’s top babyfaces and eventually go on to beat Cage in a singles match.

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) The Young Bucks vs. FTR

New Developments: The Young Bucks faced Butcher and The Blade in a falls count anywhere match and thus, there were no new developments this week.

Highs & Lows: Tension has been building between FTR and The Bucks in interesting ways. They have refrained from the long-awaited match in favor of intriguing interactions. The tension needs to be capitalized on before it becomes unclear as to what the central issue is, which would ultimately make the feud pointless.

Length of Feud: May 27, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: The embarrassment of Omega at the hands of FTR on last week’s Dynamite should be the beginning of the rift between The Bucks and FTR. As originally thought, The Bucks seem to be remaining babyfaces while FTR is acting heelish. Both teams need the win, but as heels, FTR could suffer the loss without any damage.

(2) Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

New Developments: The Inner Circle defeated Jurassic Express in a 6-man tag match. After, The Inner Circle beat down Jurassic Express in the ring before Cassidy and The Best Friends made the save. A 10-man tag between Jurassic Express and The Best Friends vs. The Inner Circle was announced for next week’s Dynamite.

Highs & Lows: AEW moved away from the Nickelodeon-like pranks this week and kept the feud based around physicality. It’s likely we haven’t seen the last of the comedy in this feud, however. In its short time as a company, it’s evident that AEW cannot help itself from featuring lame, WWE-like comedy.

Length of Feud: June 17, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: There will likely be another match between Jericho and Cassidy at All Out. Cassidy should get his win back, and this could very well turn into a three-match series. Jericho could make Cassidy into a credible star if he puts him over at the end of the feud.

LOWER-CARD FEUDS…

(1) Britt Baker vs. Big Swole

New Developments: During a match between Diamante and Ivelisse, the announcers threw to a pre-taped interview with Big Swole. Swole said Baker thinks she can get away with anything, and that all actions have consequences. Swole said she would wait patiently for Baker to be able to return to the ring.

Highs & Lows: Hearing Swole speak on her dislike for Baker was great, as she hasn’t had much promo time in the last few weeks. It’s also great that an eventual match between the two was finally acknowledged. With Baker’s expected return date still unknown, it will be challenging to find ways to keep the heat between the two relevant while physical interaction is impossible. Baker’s verbal abuse of Tony Schiavone might be how that’s accomplished; however, those segments have the potential to grow stale and repetitive if they’re relied on too heavily.

Length of Feud: January 2020

Forecast & Prediction: A match needs to take place between Baker and Big Swole, preferably at a pay-per-view. Baker should beat Swole with heel tactics and solidify herself as an obnoxious challenger for the AEW Women’s Title.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

RECOMMENDED: 7/22 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Cody vs. Indy Standout, Moxley and Taz speak, Bucks, Hangman Page, Omega, MJF, more