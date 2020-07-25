News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (7-30-15) Blunt talk on racism in wrestling with Justin Credible in reaction to Hogan comments, how Austin beat the WWE system, Reigns push, Cena’s strengths (138 min)

July 25, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from July 30, 2015 featuring Justin Credible with some blunt talk on racism in wrestling in reaction to Hulk Hogan racist comments surfacing, how Steve Austin beat the WWE system of scripted promos or being edited on taped show, Roman Reigns’ struggles, John Cena’s strength, and much more with live callers.

