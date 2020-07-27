News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review final UFC card from Fight Island, discuss controversy between Herb Dean and Dan Hardy, preview UFC’s return to Las Vegas, more (68 min)

July 27, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the final UFC card from Fight Island. They discuss the controversy between Herb Dean and Dan Hardy. The guys give a quick preview of the UFC’s return to Las Vegas. They close the show with a discussion of the upcoming boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020