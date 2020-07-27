VIP AUDIO 7/26 – WKH – NXT on USA TV Review: Lee gives up North American Title, Bronson’s standout performance against Gargano and Strong, Kross-Dijakovic, why NXT Is doing a lot right but losing viewers (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews NXT on USA from last Wednesday start to finish including Keith Lee giving up North American Title, Bronson Reed’s standout performance against Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong, Karrion Kross vs. Dominic Dijakovic, Dexter Lumis vs. Killian Dain, Mercedes Martinez joins Robert Stone Brand, and more, plus commentary on why NXT is doing a lot well but losing viewers to AEW the last two weeks.

