FREE PODCAST 7/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Barnett: Cody’s TNT Championship open challenge, MJF’s state of the industry, Moxley and Allin vs. Cage and Starks (115 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Jake Barnett from prowrestling.net to talk AEW Dynamite with live callers including Cody’s TNT Championship open challenge against Warhorse, MJF’s state of the industry promo and his challenge to Moxley for an AEW World Championship match at All Out, Moxley teaming with Darby Allin, FTR’s AEW contract signing, and much more. Enjoy!

