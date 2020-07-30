News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss this past week’s Wrestle House segments from Impact Wrestling, introduction of Ariane and Matt Cardona on AEW TV, whether or not AEW should try to re-form LAX, more (77 min)

July 30, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show discussing the Wrestle House segments from Impact Wrestling this past week. Then it’s a lot of AEW-related topics and emails, including the introduction of Ariane and Matt Cardona on AEW TV, whether or not AEW should try to re-form LAX in some form, and Mike and Andrew discuss whether or not they should target some lapsed pro wrestling trademarks. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

