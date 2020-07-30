VIP AUDIO 7/30 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Vince Investor Call, Bellas book review, Impact’s “Wrestler House” reality series spoof, MJF promo debated, AEW, NXT, Raw, SD, NJPW, UFC (128 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with some talk about Vince McMahon Investor Call reaction, a review of the Bellas’ new book (Which prominent name wasn’t mentioned? Does book shed light on what bonds Bryan and Brie together as a couple?), Impact’s “Wrestler House” reality series spoof and thoughts on the use of the newly arrived wrestlers so far (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Motor City Machine Guns, Eric Young, EC3, Heath), AEW Dynamite talk including a debate over the merits of the approach MJF took in his promo, NXT including thoughts on Dexter Lumis’s win and push, Smackdown review including Bar Fight with Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, Raw thoughts including Drew McIntyre-Randy Orton announcement, NJPW including Evil vs. Hiromu Takahashi, and the results of UFC last weekend and a preview of the next show.

