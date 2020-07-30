VIP AUDIO 7/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Which wrestlers should be cardboard cutouts in baseball seats? Which AEW action figures will sell best and worst? Why do people still celebrate Ultimate Warrior? Much more (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on the following topics in this order:

Choose a wrestler from today who’d be better off in another era and then trade them for a wrestler of a past era who’d be better off today.

Which AEW action figures will sell best and worst?

What would best way to promote Kenny Omega in next few months to a year, and could he be parallelling his New Japan journey?

Could Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington at catchweight, or is the size differential too great?

What wrestler today would you want on your side if Haku was ready to unleash brutality on you?

What’s the strategy of AEW being so much lighter with cross-promotion compared to WWE on their TV shows?

Should AEW do more to integrate Being the Elite with Dynamite?

Why do so many still lavish praise on Ultimate Warrior given how vile of a human being he was?

If Randy Savage didn’t die, would he have made an official WWE appearance by now?

Which Batman was the best Batman?

If NXT wasn’t available for replay on WWE Network so soon, would their demo ratings be better?

Could WWE Women’s Division rival WWE Men’s Division if they weren’t spread so thin across four divisions on three shows?

Which cardboard cutouts of wrestlers would you like to see in the stands at baseball games? (Todd completely loses his marbles as he recites wrestlers for each team in all of baseball.)

Which wrestlers on a provided list including Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Sami Zayn, Seth Rolins, Matt Riddle, Walter, and more than a dozen others are likely to stay in WWE or end up in AEW eventually?

Would AEW be better off having wrestlers silently repackage themselves and get treated like new talent or have announcers reference their prior character in WWE?

