News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/30 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Drew-Orton, Keith Lee-Kross, Moxley-MJF, Impact Wrestling’s “Wrestling House,” more (130 min)

July 31, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They talk Drew-Orton, Keith Lee-Kross, Moxley-MJF, Impact Wrestling’s “Wrestling House,” and much more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020