Lucha Central and lucha-masks.com teaming for fan designed face mask contest, winner will see their mask sold alongside other Lucha Libre stars

Lucha Central and lucha-masks.com have announced they will be holding a contest for a fan designed face mask. The winning designed will get turned into a PPE style facemask and be sold on lucha-masks.com. In addition to winning the contest, the winner will be given royalties for each they sell of their design.
Submission forms and entry rules will be available at LuchaCentral.com beginning Wednesday on Aug. 5. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Staff from Lucha-Masks.com and LuchaCentral.com will select the finalists whose masks will then be placed to a fan vote which will start on LuchaCentral.com on Aug. 12. Fans will then have six days to vote. The contest will end on Aug. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced on Aug. 19. The winner will then get to see their mask go from concept to completion just as the authentic, officially licensed masks currently on the site have done
You can read the entire press release below:
Lucha Central and Lucha-Masks.com Announce Fan Designed Face Mask Contest
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and Pro Wrestling Revolution® had to cancel dozens of shows and temporarily shut the doors to their PWR Training Academy, owners/operators Gabriel & Shannon Ramirez were quick to pivot their business into working with their regular lucha libre mask and gear maker in Guadalajara, Mexico to create PPE style face masks. Unlike all of the other masks on the market at the time, these masks are made of actual lucha libre mask materials and are all officially licensed by the luchadores.
At first the site only featured PWR luchadores including many homegrown talents from the PWR Training Academy and the PWR World Champion, the legendary Ultimo Dragon™.
Quickly, Gabriel got together with frequent collaborators Masked Republic® and started offering officially licensed masks of the lucha stars the company’s Legends of Lucha Libre® brand represents: Penta Zero M™, Rey Fenix™, Konnan™, Perros del Mal™, Black Taurus™, Mascarita Dorada™ and more. But, Ramirez was not done. He started to sign other stars and legends for officially licensed masks including Blue Demon Jr. ®, LA PARK® and El Hijo del Santo®. The company also collaborated with former WWE Superstar and two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez on a mask with proceeds going to non-profit Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.
Over 40 officially licensed masks, many selling out as soon as they come in and then getting restocked just as fast as possible, are now available on the site with more debuting each week. And, one of those upcoming debuts may be designed by YOU!
