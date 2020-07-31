Lucha Central and lucha-masks.com teaming for fan designed face mask contest, winner will see their mask sold alongside other Lucha Libre stars

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lucha Central and lucha-masks.com have announced they will be holding a contest for a fan designed face mask. The winning designed will get turned into a PPE style facemask and be sold on lucha-masks.com. In addition to winning the contest, the winner will be given royalties for each they sell of their design.

Submission forms and entry rules will be available at LuchaCentral.com beginning Wednesday on Aug. 5. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Staff from Lucha-Masks.com and LuchaCentral.com will select the finalists whose masks will then be placed to a fan vote which will start on LuchaCentral.com on Aug. 12. Fans will then have six days to vote. The contest will end on Aug. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced on Aug. 19. The winner will then get to see their mask go from concept to completion just as the authentic, officially licensed masks currently on the site have done

