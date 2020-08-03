AEW Dynamite being bumped from Wednesday night timeslot due to NBA in coming weeks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Because of the condensed NBA schedule and its partnership with the TNT, AEW Dynamite will be bumped from its usual timeslot three times in the next six weeks.

•Aug. 19 Dynamite will move to Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6 ET.

•Aug. 26 Dynamite will move to Thursday, Aug. 27 a 8 ET.

•Sept. 16 episode will move to Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 ET.

This will create an opportunity for NXT to run unopposed three times over a five week period, which could be crucial to changing the viewing habits of some AEW Dynamite regulars, especially the key 18-49 demo and 18-34 male demo that AEW has a nearly two-to-one lead in most weeks.

The second hour of the Aug. 22 Dynamite, though, does overlap NXT Takeover XXX’s first hour on WWE Network.

This also could help AEW gain new viewers, since some NXT regulars might try out NXT when it airs on Thursday instead, unopposed by NXT. After this stretch of weeks, there could be a sizable shift in viewership habits, or things could return to “normal.”