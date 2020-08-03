WWE Smackdown viewership dips below 1.9 million last Friday for only third time, key metrics and ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox dropped below 1.9 million viewers in the final data released earlier today, drawing 1.894 million viewers. That’s down form last week’s 19.24 million. It has dropped below 1.9 million two other times, including July 3 (essentially a holiday rating) and May 1.

The U.S. household rating was 1.18, down from 1.22 and 1.24 the prior two weeks.

Smackdown tied for no. 1 in the 18-49 demo on Friday night among all broadcast network shows, tied with Shark Tank and Dateline NBC. It was the least viewed show on Friday night broadcast TV among the four major networks.No other show drew fewer than 2.2 million viewers, and CBS peaked over 3.2 million total viewers.

RECOMMENDED: WWE touts 2020 Q2 financial performance with records set, WWE Network subscriber totals during pandemic, touts Undertaker series and ranking on USA Network