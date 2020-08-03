FREE PODCAST 8/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review most recent UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas, discuss current state of women’s MMA, future of Chris Weidman, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas. Their review turns into a discussion about the current state of women’s MMA. They also preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, and discuss the future of Chris Weidman. They close the show with some light-hearted conversation about The Rock buying the XFL.

