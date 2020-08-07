LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 8/7: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of new Firefly Funhouse, Hardy vs. Corbin, Riddle vs. Sheamus, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 7, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened with a recap of the swamp fight between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, followed by The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss on last week’s show.

-Following the recap, the title card for the Firefly Funhouse was displayed. Bray Wyatt said a bunch of “haters” are blaming him for what happened to Alexa Bliss last week. He said the finger should be pointed at Braun Strowman. “All you had to do is give him what he wants,” Bray said. Bray promised “he” would be here later, with someone very special. Bray told Braun that he’s waiting for him, and that Braun should consider giving him what he wants. “Otherwise,” Bray growled, “she’ll find out what he’s truly capable of…” Bray laughed and waved goodbye to the camera.

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show over a close up of the Smackdown logo atop the stage at the Performance Center. He said SummerSlam is only two weeks away. Matt Riddle’s music hit. Cole said they were kicking things off with a sure-to-be hard hitting match-up. He tossed to a clip from last week’s show, detailing the King’s Random on Matt Riddle.

Corey Graves said Riddle is about to face one of the heaviest hitters on the Smackdown roster. Sheamus headed to the ring.

(1) MATT RIDDLE vs. SHEAMUS

Matt Riddle and Sheamus locked up in the center and Sheamus forced Riddle to the corner. He quickly broke the hold and the two returned to the middle. Riddle applied a quick waist lock and wrestled Sheamus to the ropes for a break. Sheamus grabbed a quick headlock and took Riddle down, then cranked the hold. Riddle managed to fight free back into a waist lock and fight to his feet.

Riddle threw a low kick and Sheamus grabbed another headlock. Riddle quickly backed him into the ropes for a break. Sheamus twisted Riddle’s arm and gave him a knee to a the gut. Riddle fell to the mat. Sheamus grabbed a hold but Riddle quickly punched his way out of it and tried to lock in an arm bar. Riddle manipulated Sheamus’ fingers and then rotated into a key lock and a cover for a two count.

Sheamus rose to his feet and deadlifted Riddle off the mat, turning him up and over into a big power bomb. Riddle pulled himself up by the ropes and Sheamus peppered him with punches. Sheamus set Riddle up and executed the Ten Beats of the Bodhran. He climbed to the top rope, but Riddle sprung forward with a burst of energy and pushed Sheamus to the floor. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Sheamus had Riddle grounded in a headlock when the show returned from break. Riddle fought to his feet, but Sheamus quickly caught him with a trio of Irish Curse backbreakers. Sheamus covered for a two count, then grabbed another headlock. Riddle fired off closed fist punches to the gut to break free, then caught Sheamus with a sweeping head kick. Both men struggled to stand.

Riddle threw more punches, rolled through a counter attempt by Sheamus and hit a dropdown toe kick. He followed it up with a big running-PK, followed by the Broton for a near fall. Riddle hit a second Broton, then headed to the top rope. Riddle set up for the Floating Bro, but Sheamus moved. Riddle read it and rolled through, but Sheamus caught him and hit White Noise for a near fall of his own.

Sheamus attempted a Brogue Kick, but Riddle ducked and hit a German suplex, briding for a two count. Sheamus caught Riddle with a roll up for a two count, then followed up with a spinning back breaker. Sheamus waited for Riddle to stand, then charged. Riddle moved, sending Sheamus crashing into the ring post and rolling outside. Riddle followed. Sheamus managed to recover and drive his knee into Riddle’s jaw, rolling in the ring to break the count. Riddle recovered, but was attacked from behind by Shorty G, causing the referee to ring the bell.

WINNER: Matt Riddle by disqualification in 12:00

Matt Riddle quickly overtook Shorty G, bouncing his head repeatedly off the announcers desk and then tossing him into the steps. Riddle kicked Gable hard in the chest as Sheamus looked on. Greg Hamilton announced Riddle as the winner. Sheamus looked on in disgust.

Sheamus retrieved Shorty G and gave him a Brogue Kick, then gave him a microphone. Sheamus chastised Gable for trying to procure Corbin’s bounty. “You took a win away from me, fella!” He gave G a second Brogue Kick.

(LeClair’s Analysis: When Matt Riddle debuted on Smackdown, I ranked a match with Sheamus as my most anticipated “dark horse.” While I would have liked to have seen them go longer, I really enjoyed what we got, and I don’t mind a DQ finish here. These two could have an excellent Pay-Per-View match down the road. Gable’s interference made sense, given what happened last week. What I liked most, though, was Sheamus losing his cool with Gable after the match. Sheamus came off like a badass, no nonsense heel. He wasn’t content with the match ending in a disqualification, he wanted to beat Matt Riddle. It’s not all that often that WWE heels show this kind of fire and conviction.)