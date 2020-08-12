8/12 NXT ON USA PRIMER: Candice LeRae and Gargano welcome cameras into their home, Tyler Breeze challenges for title, another triple threat for Takeover ladder match slot, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA PREVIEW

AUGUST 12, 2020

AIRS ON USA NETWORK

The build to NXT Takeover: XXX continues as Karrion Kross will look to send another vicious message to NXT Champion Keith Lee when he faces Danny Burch. Plus, the saga of Triple Threat Qualifying Matches continues as Kushida will face Cameron Grimes and a mystery opponent for a chance to compete for the NXT North American Championship at Takeover: XXX. The action is gearing up to what should be another exciting episode of NXT which takes tonight on the USA Network from Full Sail University. Let’s take a look at what’s currently advertised for tonight’s show.

Danny Burch steps to Karrion Kross

Kushida, Cameron Grimes, and a unknown wrestler battle for Takeover XXX opportunity

Damian Priest squares off with Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano invite the NXT Universe into their home

Tyler Breeze takes on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Danny Burch steps to Karrion Kross

NXT General Manager William Regal made it clear that he won’t be bullied into making championship matches so Karrion Kross has taken it upon himself to send a message to NXT Champion Keith Lee by attacking other wrestlers. Last week it was Danny Burch who felt Kross’ rage. Burch didn’t take Kross’ message lying down issuing a challenge for this week. Kross welcomed Burch’s challenge by issuing another warning. The question is will Kross send Lee another message when he faces Burch tonight on NXT?

(Amin’s Analysis: The build to Kross vs. Lee has been different as I give NXT credit for coming up with different ideas to build to a championship match. The presentation of Kross has been tremendous since joining NXT and Scarlet’s presence adds so much to both characters. Strong promo from Burch as these come across more authentic and would like to see this air more on NXT TV. Overall, this should be another great showcase for Kross before he eventually faces Lee for the NXT Championship.)

Cameron Grimes and a unknown superstar battle for TakeOver XXX opportunity

Just three more spots remain to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Takeover: XXX. Tonight both Cameron Grimes and Kushida will get the opportunity to compete but standing in their way is a mystery wrestler in the Triple Threat Qualifying Match. Grimes got his into the match after picking up wins over both Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Meanwhile, this will be the first time we’ve seen Kushida back in action on NXT TV who had a stellar performance in the NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. The question is who will this mystery opponent be and will he qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match at Takeover: XXX?

if I am at my best, it won’t matter.

⌚️⌚️⌚️ https://t.co/JcmxDKQ4kS — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) August 11, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: The mystery opponent made this match much more intriguing as it could be a current wrestler like Tommaso Ciampa who’s hasn’t been seen on NXT TV and hasn’t won the NXT North American Title. Or, WWE could make things a bit more interesting and bring in someone from Raw or Smackdown to bring more hype leading into Takeover: XXX. Regardless of who the mystery opponent in this should be a great match as both Grimes and Kushida are great wrestlers. Personally, I would like to see Kushida win here as this would help elevate his status on NXT and get to finally see him wrestle on a Takeover: special.)

Damian Priest squares off with Bronson Reed

Two other wrestlers who qualified for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match will square off tonight in single’s action as Bronson Reed will take on Damian Priest. Reed qualified after pulling out an upset win over Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong. Meanwhile, Priest made true on his words as he defeated Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland to qualify. After a brief confrontation in the parking lot last week, the match between Reed and Priest was made for tonight’s show. Who will stand tall and gain more momentum heading into TakeOver: XXX?

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be fun as both Reed and Priest are talented wrestlers as they always work hard and put on good matches. Although, Priest hasn’t won a single’s title in NXT, he’s still an established star who’s had big matches at TakeOver most notably against Balor. This is a match where Reed should win to establish him a credible contender and someone who can possibly win the North American Title at Takeover: XXX.)

Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano welcome the NXT Universe into their home

Who would like to spend some quality time with the Gargano’s tonight? Well, the self-proclaimed power couple of NXT, Candice LeRae & Johnny Gargano have welcomed the NXT Universe back into their home. It’s safe to say that both Gargano and LeRae will have lots to say after having the chance to compete for the NXT Women’s and North American Champion slip through their fingers. To make this occasion even more special, Gargano teased the debut of their puppy, Pawdmé Amandalorian Amidala Wrestling Gargano on tonight’s show. It’s sure to be an eventful evening tonight at the Gargano’s home.

What a wonderful Wednesday night it's going to be as The Power Couple™ invite you in to our home once again. The Gargano's have some bones to pick and to chew.. It may also be the most anticipated on screen debut in NXT history. pic.twitter.com/DiU0jb01qM — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 11, 2020

THE Power Couple invites you to be our guest in our house once again. Pawdmé is so excited! She can’t even decide what to wear for her big debut tomorrow night on @WWENXT! See what she chooses ONLY on @USA_Network (It’s a pretty big deal) pic.twitter.com/SH1dKPithc — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) August 12, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I have to say these Dinner with the Gargano segments are a point of viewing for me as both Johnny and LeRae have been tremendous since turning heel coming into their own characters. This should be good and maybe tease the next possible programs or matches for both Gargano and LeRae respectably. The addition of Gargano’s puppy will be fun and should bring in some nice humor.)

Tyler Breeze takes on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

Legado del Fantasma has left their mark on the NXT Cruiserweight division and Tyler Breeze was the latest wrestler to feel their wrath. Well, Breeze will look for revenge tonight as he faces NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar in a non-title match. Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza claimed these attacks are their way of defending the lucha libre culture as they attacked Breeze’s tag partner Fandango in the parking lot. Question is can Breeze get revenge for his partner against Escobar and possibly earn himself a shot at the NXT Cruiserweight Title?

(Amin’s Analysis: The pairing of Legado del Fantasma has been a fantastic addition to the NXT Cruiserweight Division as all three members led by Santos have been positioned as top stars and are bringing more importance to the division. This should be a fun match where possibly Isiah ‘Swerve’ Scott could make an appearance to even the odds for Breeze. Scott is the only NXT wrestler to have defeated Escobar in the NXT Cruiserweight Tournament and this possible appearance could lead to a title match at Takeover?)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

Pat McAfee and Adam Cole’s issues have reached a boiling point as former Indianapolis Colts punter McAfee punted laying out the leader of the Undisputed Era. Cole will face McAfee at TakeOver: XXX. Dakota Kai defeated Rhea Rhea to earn herself an NXT Women’s Championship match against my favourite Io Shirai.

Overall Thoughts

This should be another action-packed episode of NXT leading into TakeOver: XXX. Expect some follow-up to the Cole/McAfee angle from last week. Also expect some big video package to hype up the NXT Women’s Championship match between my favourite Io Shirai and Dakota Kai for tonight’s show as the big angle might be saved for next week’s show. Overall, the wrestling on the show should be great as the build to TakeOver continues on tonight’s show.

