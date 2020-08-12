VIP AUDIO 8/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag & VIP Aftershow (AD-FREE): Keller & Heydorn talk where Raw Underground is heading, should AEW cancel Jericho-Cassidy, Aleister, Scorpio Sky (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn. They talk Raw Underground and where it could be headed next, match finishes in WWE, Retribution causing viewer discomfort due to current events, Chris Jericho’s concert in midst of pandemic, why didn’t any babyfaces save Dominik on Raw, Summerslam’s women’s title matches for Sasha and Bayley, and more. Then in a VIP-exclusive Aftershow, is AEW hurt by lack of house shows, did a Ric Flair comment indicate a John Cena vs. Randy Orton match be on the horizon next year and would it work, an idea where Aleister Black is headed, does AEW gain support over NXT from anti-Vince McMahon fans, and more.

