FREE PODCAST 8/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag: Keller & Heydorn talk where Raw Underground is heading, should AEW cancel Jericho-Cassidy, Aleister, Scorpio Sky (142 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Greg Parks from PWTorch.com and the “Wrestling Night in America” podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast line-up. They talk Raw Underground and ideas where it’s headed and the best and worst case scenarios of how it might play out. Also, The Rock’s purchase of the XFL, Shayna Baszler’s push, Daniel Bryan’s future and whether he’s better off in NXT, WWE, AEW, or otherwise in coming years, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin and the MJF promo last week to set up his All Out match with Moxley, the new Raw faction teases yesterday, and more.

