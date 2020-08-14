LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 8/14: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Strowman/Wyatt Confrontation, #1 contender women’s battle royal, Big E vs. Morrison, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 14, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

NOTE: The show appears to have been changed to TV14. I do not recall noticing this last week, so this may be new.

-After a recap video showing Retribution’s destruction during last week’s show, Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the Performance Center. He and Corey Graves confirmed that WWE has taken “extra precautions” and hired additional security to ensure there are no additional problems tonight. Cole said the group is apparently emboldened by recent events. Corey Graves ran down the night’s major events.

-Big E headed to the ring for the opening match. He wrapped his jacket around Corey Graves’ head on the way to the ring. Cole tossed to an inset promo of Big E. He said people believe he is new to the singles game, but that’s a lie. Big E said he’s a former NXT and Intercontinental champion. “Let me remind you,” he laughed.

John Morrison headed to the ring. On his own inset promo, Morrison wondered if Big E’s singles run was by choice, or if it was just because he’s alone. He said New Day is injury prone, and made a bad joke about shoving his foot down Big E’s throat.

The lights flickered and masked men and women appeared at ringside and surrounded the ring. A masked woman provided the initial distraction, allowing the rest of the enter and attacked Morrison and Big E. Michael Cole and Corey Graves ran away quickly. Morrison and Big E tried to fend them off, but the masked invaders took them out with ease. They retreated back through the barriers. Miz ran down to check on Morrison as the show aburptly went to commercial.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Retribution is already becoming a bad novelty, especially with Michael Cole making it clear that they are a direct representation of protestors and looters. This needs to turn a corner quickly.)

-Big E and John Morrison were sitting backstage surrounded by other members of the Smackdown locker room when the show returned from break. Miz apologized for not being out there, saying he was on the phone with Maryse. He and Morrison blamed Big E for the attack and left. King Corbin wandered in and claimed Smackdown needs leadership. Big E told to him to shut up and said he has no intention of running away from Retribution. He promised to beat Morrison later tonight anyway.

Sheamus walked on screen, clapping for Big E. “I get it,” Sheamus said. He said with no Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, or pancakes, Big E is alone and tagged by Retribution. Sheamus said the group wouldn’t dare showing their faces in one of his matches, because he’s not afraid of them. Big E said if Sheamus had any sense, he’d realize he’s not alone. The Smackdown babyfaces (included Shorty G again) walked away.

-Back at ringside, Sasha Banks and Bayley were in the ring. Bayley said even Retribution wants to hear what the role models want to say, and they wouldn’t dare cutting their mics. “Everyone knows better than to interrupt us,” Sasha added. She talked about having to face Asuka at SummerSlam, she then mentioned having to defend the tag titles at Payback.

Bayley said Stephanie McMahon may have it out for them, but they’re brushing it off because everyone is out to get them. Bayley said they’re planning to add another thing to the list of things they’re great at – ring announcing. They kicked Greg Hamilton out of the ring and took over duties to introduce the #1 contender’s battle royal.

Sasha introduced The Iiconics. Bayley said it’d be an honor to beat either of them up. Bayley introduced Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, saying it’s embarrassing how much both of them idolize she and Sasha. “Green is definitely not your color, sweetheart,” Sasha said. She introduced Lacey Evans. Bayley looked at the next card and grew weary. She said producers gave her the wrong card. Asuka’s music hit and she rushed the ring to attack Bayley and Sasha. The rest of the women ran to the ring unannounced. Cole sent the show to commercial.

(1) Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine the #1 contender for the Smackdown Women’s Title

The bell rang as soon as the show returned from commercial. The Iiconics dumped Ruby Riott over the top rope, but she hung on. They did the same to Liv Morgan. She caught herself as well. Liv and Ruby remained on the apron. Royce and Kay threw boots, knocking Riott to the outside and eliminating her.

Liv Morgan tried to hook The Iiconics in a double suplex to the outside, but Tegan Nox dumped both Iiconics to the outside. Royce and Kay responded by pulling Liv Morgan off the apron. A brawl ensued between the two teams on the outside.

Dana Brooke shoved Nikki Cross to the outside, under the bottom rope. Nikki pulled Dana Brooke into the apron and attacked her. Neither woman was eliminated. In the opposite corner, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox tossed Bianca Belair to the apron, but she hung on to remain in the match.

Nikki Cross attacked Tamina, who no-sold her offense. Tamina shoved her away, scooped her up and dropped her onto the apron. Tamina caught Cross with a big kick, sending Cross to the floor and eliminating her. Tamina took down Blackheart and Nox with a double close line, then went toe to toe with Bianca Belair. They traded shots. Tamina scooped Belair, but Bianca slid down her back and caught her with a big spear. She tossed Tamina to the outside with ease.

Naomi caught Lacey Evans with a pair of running jawbreakers. Evans swung Naomi to the outside then hit her with the Woman’s Right to drop her to the floor and eliminate her. She tossed her handkerchief onto Naomi. Shotzi Blackheart dumped Evans to the floor, taking her out.

Shayna Baszler grabbed a clutch on Shotzi taking her down. Shotzi wound up the apron trying to escape the hold. Lacey Evans pulled her down by her legs, eliminating her.

Bianca Belair and Tegan Nox traded quick advantages in the center of the ring. Nox sidestepped Bianca and pulled down the apron to sent her flying over the top rope and to the floor.

The match came down to Tegan Nox, Asuka, and Shayna Baszler. Nox hit Asuka with a sit out face buster. She turned her attention to Baszler, who grabbed her and nearly dropped her on her head. They fell together into the ropes. Dana Brooke appeared from the floor and dragged Nox to the outside. Apparently, Dana was never eliminated. She returned to the ring. Shayna immediately grabbed the clutch and tossed her to the apron. Asuka gave her a hip check, eliminating her.

Asuka and Shayna locked up in the center. Shayna she her to the corner, but Asuka leapt onto the top rope. Shayna caught her with a kick, sending her to the apron. Bayley tried to get involved, pulling on Asuka’s leg. Asuka kicked both she and Sasha, dropping them. Shayna knocked Asuka to the floor, but Asuka landed with both feet on the backs of Sasha and Bayley.

Shayna tried to apply the clutch on Asuka, but Asuka pulled her over her head and to the floor, eliminating Baszler and winning the match.

WINNER: Asuka in 9:00

Cole and Graves remarked that Asuka will face both Sasha and Bayley in individual title matches at SummerSlam.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Interesting decision. I suspect this leads to Asuka losing both matches, and I’m not sure that’s the right call. In any case, it’s a more interesting story to tell than virtually any other opponent Bayley could have winded up with. I love the idea of elevating Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair sooner rather than later, but both of them deserve better than a title match with no build on a week’s notice. This way, the story is already in place and the match already has some heat despite just being made on tonight’s show.)

-Sasha Banks and Bayley were beside themselves backstage, disgusted that Asuka was involved in the battle royal. Bayley made a comment about actually having something to fight for when she faces Asuka this time when she was blindsided by Asuka. Banks intervened, and Asuka tried to attack her as well, but officials pulled Asuka away.

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves threw to a Progressive Match Flo covering the developments in the Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville story.

-Mandy Rose spoke backstage about being referred to as “just a Barbie doll” or someone who has everything handed to her. Rose said she had three jobs and put herself through college while on her way to a bikini world championship. “You of all people should know how hard I worked,” Rose yelled. She thanked Deville for reminding her that she’s so much more than a pretty face. She challenged Deville to a hair vs. hair match at SummerSlam. “Put your money where your mouth is, honey,” Rose said. She said it will get ugly.

(LeClair’s Analysis: While I don’t expect this match to be particularly good, it does add a long-running, personal rivalry with an interesting stipulation to a card that is pretty weak as a whole, outside of the main event. Though Mandy and Sonya’s performances fluctuate heavily on a week to week basis, I think both have improved, in general, since beginning to work against each other.)

-Sheamus approached security backstage and told them to “grab a pint” and enjoy themselves, because Retribution won’t show up on his watch. Corey Graves said Sheamus would be in action next.

(LeClair’s Analysis: This kind of stunt all but guarantees that Retribution will, in fact, get involved in Sheamus’ business. Sometimes, WWE is far too “on the nose” for their own good.)

-Backstage, Nikki Cross paced, looking disappointed over losing the battle royal. Suddenly, she looked up and ran. The camera followed her as she grabbed Alexa Bliss for a big hug. Bliss promised Nikki that she’s fine. Bliss said she needs to hang around to get some answers from Braun Strowman.

-Sheamus headed to the ring. Cole tossed to a recap of Sheamus’ match with Matt Riddle last week, leading to a disqualification due to Shorty G’s interference. Graves said Sheamus is still furious. Shorty Gh headed to the ring. Cole said he’s had a change in attitude recently.

(2) SHEAMUS vs. SHORTY G

Shorty G grabbed a quick waist lock, but Sheamus easily backed him into the corner and forced a break. He tossed G to the apron and executed the Ten Beats of the Bodhran. Shorty G fell to the floor. Sheamus retrieved him quickly, then hit him with a big uppercut.

Shorty G caught Sheamus with a basement dropkick on an Irish Whip rebound, then went to work on Sheamus’ knee. He applied a quick body scissors and began to throw forearms to the back of Sheamus’ head and neck. Sheamus recovered quickly and clubbed G to the mat with an axe handle.

Sheamus scooped up Shorty G and hit an Irish Curse backbreaker, followed by a knee to the spine. He grabbed Gable by the chin and hit him with a big elbow. Shorty G fought to his feet, slapped Sheamus in the chest and then caught him with a big rolling kick. Shorty G climbed to the top rope and connected with a missile dropkick for a near fall.

Gable tried to continue his offense, but Sheamus countered into a set up for White Noise. G rolled through it and applied an ankle lock. Sheamus fought through it, grabbed the ropes and quickly returned to his feet, hitting White Noise. He set up, then connected with a Brogue Kick for a three count.

WINNER: Sheamus in 4:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Happy to be proved wrong here. Sheamus’ insistence that Retribution is afraid of him and therefore wouldn’t attack seemed to make it blatantly obvious that they would, but, to WWE’s credit, they got me. The match itself was fine. Gable is supremely talented, but he’s never going to get anywhere with a name like Shorty G and a character that seems to no longer fit anywhere. Gable seemed to become a heel by accepting Corbin’s ransom, but was easily dispatched of by Matt Riddle. Tonight, he appeared to be energized by Big E’s speech and he followed the babyfaces out of the scene backstage. Then, he was more or less fed to Sheamus and treated as a valiant underdog, despising commentary discussing his “new attitude.” I don’t think WWE really has any idea what they want out of him.)

-Backstage, A.J. Styles was shown berating someone in a suit backstage, working at a laptop. Corey Graves said Styles is tired of defending the Intercontinental title against unworthy challengers, so he’s about to debut a new statistical system.