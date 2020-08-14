8/14 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Braun-Fiend confrontation to hype Summerslam title fight, Triple Brand Women’s Battle Royal, Big E vs. Morrison, Bliss talks about run-ins with Fiend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

AUGUST 14, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcer: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

NOTE: Due to local severe weather, the first 12 minutes of Smackdown was preempted for weather coverage.



-After a recap video showing Retribution’s destruction during last week’s show, Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the Performance Center. He and Corey Graves confirmed that WWE has taken “extra precautions” and hired additional security to ensure there are no additional problems tonight. Cole said the group is apparently emboldened by recent events. Corey Graves ran down the night’s major events.

-Big E headed to the ring for the opening match. He wrapped his jacket around Corey Graves’ head on the way to the ring. Cole tossed to an inset promo of Big E. He said people believe he is new to the singles game, but that’s a lie. Big E said he’s a former NXT and Intercontinental champion. “Let me remind you,” he laughed.

John Morrison headed to the ring. On his own inset promo, Morrison wondered if Big E’s singles run was by choice, or if it was just because he’s alone. He said New Day is injury prone, and made a bad joke about shoving his foot down Big E’s throat.

The lights flickered and masked men and women appeared at ringside and surrounded the ring. A masked woman provided the initial distraction, allowing the rest of the enter and attacked Morrison and Big E. Cole and Graves ran away quickly. Morrison and Big E tried to fend them off, but the masked invaders took them out with ease. They retreated back through the barriers. Miz ran down to check on Morrison as the show abruptly went to commercial.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Retribution is already becoming a bad novelty, especially with Michael Cole making it clear that they are a direct representation of protestors and looters. This needs to turn a corner quickly.)

-Big E and John Morrison were sitting backstage surrounded by other members of the Smackdown locker room when the show returned from break. Miz apologized for not being out there, saying he was on the phone with Maryse. He and Morrison blamed Big E for the attack and left.

-Baron Corbin told Big E, Chad gable, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew Gullak, and Lucha House Party that he can lead then because he’s built to keep people while others crumble under pressure. Big E said this is their house. He saidhe may be disrespected, but he is not defeated, so he will go to the ring and beat John Morrison. He went into full preacher mode that now is not the time to run and hide, but rather it’s time to stand and fight. “Are you with me?!” he asked. Sheamus walked in, mock-applauding him. He said he is alone and vulnerable, so if he has any sense at all, he’d be very afraid of him. Big EE said if he had any sense at all, he would realize he isn’t alone. LHP, Gable, and Gulak walked past him and shot him looks.

-They cut to the ring where Bayley and Sasha Banks were standing. Bayley told the audience to listen to what they have to say. She hyped the Triple Brand Battle Royal. Sasha said everyone should know better than to interrupt them. She talked about having to defend their respective titles at Summerslam. She said tonight, though, is about Bayley.